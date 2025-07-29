Key Notes

Binance launches Discount Buy to purchase crypto below market prices or earn fixed APR rewards.

Feature supports assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB with preset conditions.

Users subscribing by August 11, 2025, receive an extra 10% discount promotion.

Popular digital asset service provider Binance has rolled out a service dubbed Discount Buy.

With this feature, investors can set their purchase to be executed at certain target prices below current market rates.

This structured product could also be used to earn fixed APR rewards if the purchase isn’t executed.

Understanding the Binance Discount Buy Feature

Binance Discount Buy helps investors and traders acquire assets or earn rewards by targeting a price lower than the market rate at the time.

In other words, these traders target low-volatility markets to make their acquisitions. This covers crypto assets like Bitcoin BTC $117 787 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.34 T Vol. 24h: $41.18 B , Ethereum ETH $3 777 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $456.04 B Vol. 24h: $32.46 B , Solana SOL $180.3 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $97.03 B Vol. 24h: $6.45 B , Binance Coin BNB $811.1 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $112.98 B Vol. 24h: $1.64 B , and many others.

Amongst the many advantages of the Binance Discount Buy, traders will no longer need to monitor the market and price of their target assets consistently.

According to Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance, this Discount Buy feature is a perfect option for users who expect minimal price fluctuations. It is also fitting for users who intend to accumulate digital assets at a discounted price, but lack the time or patience to monitor the prices closely.

In addition, Discount Buy “offers flexibility across investment scenarios, giving users more choices and opportunities in how they want to participate in the crypto market,” Li pointed out.

To sign up for this new feature, users can use stablecoins like Circle’s USDC or Tether USDT, after which they can select fixed-term products with preset conditions.

This includes a Target Buy Price, Knockout Price, fixed APR, and Settlement Date. No changes can be made to the purchase price, knockout price, duration, and APR after a user has subscribed to the Discount Buy service.

It is not until the scheduled settlement date that redemption can be done. Eligible users who subscribe between July 29 and August 11, 2025, will have access to a launch promotion.

Here, they will receive an additional 10% discount for completing crypto purchases through Binance Discount Buy.

Binance Launches RWUSD For RWA Tokenization

This new product debut comes less than 24 hours after the crypto exchange announced the launch of a principal-protected Earn product dubbed RWUSD.

Binance aims to track the performance of Real-World Assets (RWA), including tokenized US Treasury bills, using the RWUSD product.

Based on its design, users can get rewards of up to 4.2% APR, which will be domiciled under their RWUSD holdings. However, users can invest up to $5 million and still receive the exact flat APR, making it easier for high-value investors to earn steady returns.

The same flat APR rate is applicable across the entire deposit subscription, eliminating tiered rates or reductions.

Accordingly, users can choose to redeem their rewards either through the Fast Redemption or Standard Redemption approach. A redemption fee applies in both cases.

It is worth noting that RWUSD can not be traded, transferred to another user’s account, or withdrawn on-chain to a DeFi wallet such as Binance Wallet.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.