Chainlink Seals AI Infrastructure Deal with Aethir as Bull Traders Face $25 Price Resistance

Chainlink LINK $23.52 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $15.95 B Vol. 24h: $694.56 M price moved above $23.5, trading up 2.7% on Tuesday, September 16. Capital rotation ahead of the expected US Fed rate cut saw LINK outperform Etherevum ETH $4 475 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $540.15 B Vol. 24h: $27.56 B and Tron TRX $0.34 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $32.41 B Vol. 24h: $714.41 M intraday. The move also coincided with a major strategic partnership announcement with Aethir, likely to further boost sentiment around Chainlink.

On Tuesday, Chainlink confirmed via X that it has joined AethirCloud’s AI Unbundled Alliance, an industry-wide initiative for advancing Web3 AI infrastructure.

Chainlink has joined @AethirCloud’s AI Unbundled Alliance, an industry-wide initiative for advancing Web3 AI infrastructure.https://t.co/wxFrwx8rBL Chainlink’s oracle platform and the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) is enabling developers to build advanced AI-powered Web3… pic.twitter.com/bfGFeKC6Lz — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 16, 2025

By entering this alliance, Chainlink extends its role as the industry-standard oracle platform, enabling the creation of verifiable workflows across blockchains and traditional systems.

As part of the partnership, Chainlink Labs will sponsor hackathon bounties and provide targeted grants for participants in the AI Unbundled program.

Builders in the alliance will also gain prioritized early access to the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), a decentralized execution layer for creating workflows across any blockchain or external system.

“We’re excited to join Aethir’s AI Unbundled Alliance to empower developers with industry-standard infrastructure while accelerating the creation of reliable, scalable, and interoperable AI-powered Web3 apps. The Chainlink Runtime Environment delivers secure, verifiable orchestration capabilities for AI agents operating across both onchain and offchain systems,” Ash Nathan, Strategic Innovations Lead, Chainlink Labs, said.

Chainlink’s bet on AI also aligns with the Ethereum Foundation’s recent move to launch a dAI Team focusing on building decentralized blockchain infrastructure to bridge blockchain and AI systems.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Can Bulls Break $25 Resistance?

Chainlink’s technical setup remains constructive but faces a significant challenge at the $25 level. The price currently trades around $23.7, holding above the $23.6 Keltner Channel midline.

The MACD indicator sits nearly flat, with the MACD line at 0.37 and signal line at 0.41, reflecting indecision. A bullish crossover would strengthen the case for a retest of the $25 barrier. Conversely, failure to generate increased market volumes could see LINK drift back toward the $23.1 lower-band support.

A close above $25 would unlock upside potential toward $26.1 resistance. However, the Volume Delta shows a net negative reading of –317,000, indicating sellers remain active, challenging bullish momentum despite recent gains.

