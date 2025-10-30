Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Bitcoin Briefly Drops to $108K, ETFs Shed $471M: Analyst Forecasts Critical Moment

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to $108K before recovering to $111K as spot ETFs saw $471 million in outflows.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Bitcoin Briefly Drops to $108K, ETFs Shed $471M: Analyst Forecasts Critical Moment

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin briefly fell to $108K before rebounding to $111K amid ETF outflows.
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $471M in withdrawals, signaling reduced demand.
  • Analyst Jason Pizzino warns Bitcoin’s 5- and 10-year cycles are diverging from trend.

Bitcoin BTC $110 060 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $74.01 B experienced a sharp correction, briefly falling to $108,000 before rebounding to $111,000 at the time of writing. The result was a massive $825 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours with $653 million in longs alone.

The leading cryptocurrency is now attempting to reclaim the $113,000–$115,000 range, a critical resistance zone that BTC needs to break above, to confirm a rally towards $120,000.

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signal Investor Fatigue

On Oct. 29, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net outflows of $471 million, with no inflows across all 12 funds. The exodus marks one of the largest single-day outflows since spot Bitcoin ETFs launched earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs saw $81.44 million in outflows, with only BlackRock’s ETHA registering modest inflows, indicating waning short-term confidence among institutional investors following a period of significant volatility.

Analysts Warn of Cycle Divergence

According to analyst Jason Pizzino, Bitcoin’s long-term cyclical model may be facing its most significant test yet. His comparative chart, “Bitcoin Curves vs. Actual (2011–2025),” shows a widening gap between Bitcoin’s actual performance and its historical 5- and 10-year bull cycle composites.

While earlier in the year the price closely tracked the model, since September the actual trajectory has flattened while the composite curve continues to rise.

 

This divergence indicates that Bitcoin’s current market structure may be diverging from traditional cycle behavior. Historically, this stage of the cycle has coincided with strong upward momentum, but the present slowdown raises doubts about whether historical analogues still hold.

Pizzino stated that if Bitcoin fails to regain momentum and close this gap soon, the predictive reliability of past cycle models may not apply anymore.

Whale Activity Adds to Market Caution

On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows a steady increase in the Binance Exchange Whale Ratio, a metric tracking the proportion of large BTC transfers to exchanges.

The 7-day EMA of the ratio climbed from 0.33 on October 12 to 0.41 by October 25, signaling that large holders have been consistently moving more Bitcoin onto exchanges, likely to sell into recent recoveries.

Bitcoin exchange whale ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

Related article: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Investors Stake $400M on BTC as Trump Meets China’s Xi in Korea

CryptoQuant analysts added that while retail investors may still be buying dips, whales, who control substantial liquidity, are offloading positions to lock in profits. Such behavior could limit Bitcoin’s upside in the near term and keep price action range-bound.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles