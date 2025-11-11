Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Bitcoin Bounce Coming Soon: Reasons Why

Bitcoin is trading near $105,000 just below a key resistance level, with analysts predicting a bounce if the $104,000 support holds.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Bitcoin Bounce Coming Soon: Reasons Why

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin price is currently near $105,000, just below a major resistance zone.
  • The rise in spot trading volume suggests renewed trader activity.
  • Analysts predict a potential short-term bounce if $104,000 support holds.

Bitcoin BTC $104 503 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.08 T Vol. 24h: $71.06 B continues to consolidate below the $107,000–$108,000 key resistance zone, slipping about 1% in the past 24 hours. BTC is currently trading around $105,000, with strong support expected near $104,000.

Despite the mild decline, spot trading volume has surged 23% over the past week, jumping from $11.5 billion to over $14 billion. Analysts believe this rise in volume suggests renewed speculative interest and buyer re-engagement amid Bitcoin’s brief rebound to $106,000.

Popular crypto trader Ted pointed out that Bitcoin’s current setup closely aligns with a CME gap near the $104,000 mark. He also noted that Bitcoin often forms short-term bottoms on Tuesdays.

With Nov. 11 falling on a Tuesday, traders could see a near-term gap fill and subsequent Bitcoin price bounce.

 

Analyst Kamran Ashgar also suggests that Bitcoin is set for a major breakout. He predicted that if the $104,000 support remains intact, the cryptocurrency could see a rally back toward $110,000.

 

Whale Activity Signals Repositioning

Meanwhile, the Exchange Whale Ratio (EWR), which tracks the share of large-wallet inflows to exchanges, has climbed from 0.35 to 0.55 over recent weeks. Rising EWR levels indicate that major holders are either preparing to take profits or repositioning during early recovery stages.

In this case, the EWR uptrend comes along with Bitcoin’s bounce from $100,000, which suggests that large investors may have accumulated during recent dips.

Bitcoin exchange whale ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin exchange whale ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

According to a CryptoQuant analyst, this renewed whale movement often marks the start of a bullish reversal in the weeks ahead.

Miner Behavior Hints at Supply Relief

Meanwhile, miner outflows have been steadily declining throughout November after several spikes in late October. This suggests that miners are holding onto their Bitcoin, reducing short-term selling pressure.

Bitcoin miner outflow | Source: CryptoQuant

Related article: Analyst Sets Bitcoin Next Step Before Chasing Thanksgiving Rally

Historically, such phases have led to accumulation or recovery periods, as fewer coins flow into exchanges. Current outflows are significantly below April–June 2025 levels when miners sold heavily during rallies.

With BTC trading near $105K, this miner restraint indicates a neutral-to-bullish short-term outlook, especially if stablecoin exchange inflows continue.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles