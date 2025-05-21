Key Notes

Bitcoin trades near $107,800, up 24% in a month after breaking key resistance.

Realized Cap tops $900 billion, signaling renewed investor conviction.

Standard Chartered reinforces $500K BTC by 2029 as governments turn to indirect BTC exposure.

Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B has surged past a key resistance level of $107,000 and is currently trading around $107,800, up by 24% over the past month. In the past two days, the largest cryptocurrency has gained over $100 million in its market cap, currently sitting around $2.12 billion.

According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, this price surge has significantly improved investor portfolios, prompting many to de-risk or lock in profits.

Glassnode explained that Bitcoin’s Realized Cap, an indicator that aggregates the cost basis of the circulating supply, has reached a new all-time high above $900 billion.

#Bitcoin’s strong price performance as of recent has significantly improved investor portfolios, prompting many to de-risk and take profit. This wave of fresh capital inflows has pushed Bitcoin’s Realized Cap to a new all-time high above $900B, a major milestone in the asset’s… pic.twitter.com/wfbU13FE4K — glassnode (@glassnode) May 20, 2025

Meanwhile, as Bitcoin flirts with a potential breakout, many short sellers are walking on thin ice. Popular analyst BitBull noted on X that as soon as BTC reaches $108,000, $1.1 billion worth of BTC shorts will be liquidated. LET’S LIQUIDATE THE BEARS,” he added.

🚨$1.1B OF $BTC Shorts Will Be Liquidated at 108K$BTC already hit $107K LETS LIQUIDATE THE BEARS! pic.twitter.com/WYwrjgEm8i — BitBull (@AkaBull_) May 21, 2025

Governments quietly increasing bitcoin exposure

A recent report by Standard Chartered notes that while US spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to bring inflows, governments and public institutions are gaining indirect exposure by buying MicroStrategy (now called Strategy) shares, which hold big amounts of Bitcoin.

The bank has reinforced its prediction for Bitcoin price to reach $500,000 before the US president Donald Trump leaves office in 2029.

In the short term, the bank’s Geoff Kendrick recently revised its Bitcoin price prediction, setting a $200,000 price target for the cryptocurrency by Q2 2025.

Btc price outlook

On the daily BTC price chart, the RSI is currently at 73, indicating the cryptocurrency is entering overbought territory—a potential signal of short-term exhaustion. However, this level often suggests strong bullish trends, especially during breakout rallies.

The Bollinger Bands are widening, with BTC trading at the upper band. The middle band (20-day SMA) around $101,000 now acts as immediate support, while the key resistance remains at $108,000-$110,200.

A confirmed breakout above the resistance band could push BTC to a new peak.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.