Bitcoin.com Partners with Concordium to Bring Age-Verification Service to 75M Wallets

Cryptocurrency firm Bitcoin.com will integrate public blockchain platform Concordium’s ‘1-Click Verify & Pay’ service to its Wallet through a partnership announced on Nov. 6.

Concordium’s “identity-first blockchain” and native CCD token will become accessible to Bitcoin.com as part of the deal. According to a press release, this will allow more than 75 million Bitcoin.com Wallet users to access pay services requiring private information such as age or location through a single, secure payment.

The service uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to verify only what’s necessary without exposing users’ personal data. This gives merchants a means to fulfill verification requirements while keeping user identities private. The integration also enables age-verified payments with Protocol-Level Tokens (PLTs), ensuring compliance and privacy at the protocol level.

The Intersection of Privacy and Verification

Many vendor offerings, including gaming, entertainment, and premium online events are locked behind a paywall requiring identity verification. Traditional finance methods for verifying whether a user meets compliance requirements for access to a service often require extraneous personal data for the purposes of verifying the legality of the payment itself, such as a user’s full address and phone number or a picture of their photo identification.

Services such as Concordium’s ‘1-Click Verify & Pay’ allow users to expose the necessary information via secure blockchain transaction, without the need for extra data to verify the payment itself.

As cryptocurrency services continue to permeate the mainstream and traditional financial institutions embrace digital assets such as stablecoins and RWA tokens, the need for blockchain-based verification services has risen.

Analysts estimate that about 27% of internet users in the US have a crypto wallet, with South Korea, Singapore, and Brazil also above the 20% mark. This indicates a significant portion of global web users are positioned to make online payments via crypto assets.

