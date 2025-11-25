Bitcoin Eyes Its 3rd-Worst Month in 5 Years, Is Bottom In?

Key Notes

BTC has rebounded to 88,000 after a steep 11-day slide.

On-chain activity shows uneven support across holder groups.

Analysts point to a near-term breakout to $105,000 level.

Bitcoin BTC $87 161 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $72.77 B appears to be stabilizing after a major 11-day downturn that dragged the price from 106,000 to 79,500. During the past 48 hours, the cryptocurrency has climbed to the 88,000 level with little movement on the daily chart.

According to data by SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $151 million on Nov. 24. Fidelity’s FBTC was the only fund to post minimal inflows.

On November 24, Bitcoin spot ETFs registered a total net outflow of $151 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC being the only fund to post net inflows. In contrast, Ethereum spot ETFs saw total net inflows of $96.67 million, led by BlackRock’s ETHA with $92.61 million, while Solana spot… pic.twitter.com/thVh5SvcPw — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 25, 2025

Bitcoin Holder Groups Show Divided Behavior

Large holders with positions above 1,000 BTC, continue to reduce their exposure.

Smaller holders have also been stepping back. During the past 60 days, both the 0–1 BTC and 1–10 BTC categories have continued sell off instead of buying the dips. This shows that retail participants are also contributing to the ongoing distribution.

Bitcoin accumulation vs distribution by all cohorts (60-days) | Source: CryptoQuant

However, mid-sized holders with 10–1,000 BTC have been consistently increasing its holdings. However, the buying activity by this group is not strong enough to counter the heavier selling from the larger groups.

BTC futures trading also contributed to the recent price decline. During a 13-day stretch, BTC saw long liquidations, forced selling, and margin pressure. This turned what might have been a healthy correction into a sharper drop.

CryptoQuant contributor Carmelo Alemán explained that the trend reversal needs a clear shift in whale behavior.

What’s a Possible Short-Term Move?

Bitcoin is down about 20% for November, making it the third-worst month in the past five years. The only two months that performed worse came after a strong market surge in 2021 and the all-time high that same year.

The recent decline has led to concern across the crypto sector, but many analysts are arguing that the market may have formed a temporary bottom. Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino said BTC could continue climbing into the monthly close, similar to late 2021.

Undeniable stats: #Bitcoin is currently -20% for the month. This would be the 3rd-worst month in 5 years. The only 2 other months worse than this occurred after extreme greed in 2021 and after the 2021 ATH. Opinion: I think #BTC continues to rally into the monthly close, in… pic.twitter.com/4vwc8fKMUl — Jason Pizzino 🌞 (@jasonpizzino) November 25, 2025

Another crypto expert, Clifton also shared a bullish forecast. He noted that on the 2-hour chart, BTC has moved above a downward trend line that had pushed the price lower since mid-November.

$BTC (Update) Trend Line Upside breakout has been Confirmed in 2h Timeframe.. Expecting the next target area is 105k📈#BTCUSDT #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/lbl3QIDcsc — Clifton Fx (@clifton_ideas) November 25, 2025

Clifton has predicted a breakout in the near-term, with a price target of $105,000.

Bitcoin Hyper Sees Strong Interest During Presale

With BTC showing early signs of an upward move, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is attracting strong attention in its presale phase.

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer 2 network built with the Solana Virtual Machine. It allows the Bitcoin network to run smart contracts and support dApps, DeFi platforms, and NFTs. The project aims to deliver quicker and cheaper transactions while remaining tied to Bitcoin’s secure base layer.

The team has already raised $28.45 million. The project addresses several long-standing issues in Bitcoin, including slow confirmation times, high fees, and the lack of native smart contract tools.

HYPER Token Structure and Presale Details

The HYPER token is the core asset of the network. It is used for transaction fees, staking rewards, and access to key features across the platform.

The total HYPER supply stands at 21 billion tokens. Of this amount, 30% is assigned to development, 25% goes to the treasury, 20% is for marketing, 15% is for rewards, and 10% is allocated to listings across exchanges.

The current presale price is $0.013325 and the team gives early buyers a lower entry point. HYPER holders can stake their tokens during this stage to earn a 41% APY and get steady returns while supporting network growth.

The next price adjustment is nearing quickly. This could be a good moment to enter the Bitcoin Hyper presale for investors looking for high-potential penny crypto projects.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.