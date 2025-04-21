Strategy Acquires 6,556 Bitcoin for $555.8 Million: Details

Key Notes

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 538,200 units, valued at over $47 billion.

Michael Saylor stands by Bitcoin as a risk-free store of value.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization hits $1.73 trillion, boosting Strategy’s investment.

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has confirmed a major addition to its Bitcoin portfolio. The technology firm spent $555.8 million to top its Bitcoin bag, further strengthening Strategy’s position as one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.

Strategy Bitcoin Bet: Key Details

According to a recent statement, Strategy announced it had purchased 6,556 Bitcoin for about $555.8 million. The deal was made public through a regulatory Form 8-K filing submitted on the same day.

According to the filling, each Bitcoin unit was bought at an average price of $84,785. With this latest investment, the company now holds 538,200 Bitcoin.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Strategy has made headlines for its Bitcoin acquisition this year. In an earlier update, the software company acquired 6,911 Bitcoin for $584.1 million. Around the same time, Bitcoin’s price reached $87,000.

According to the latest update, Strategy’s total investment in Bitcoin has reached approximately $36.47 billion. This brings the average cost of its entire Bitcoin holdings to around $67,766 per coin.

It is also worth noting that the value of Strategy’s Bitcoin stash has jumped in response. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin is currently priced at $87,319.30, marking a 3.47% increase in the past 24 hours.

It is important to add that Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin model is not random. The technology firm has spent years building this reserve based on historical trends. The organization uses its treasury to purchase Bitcoin instead of holding cash or gold. Over time, this approach has drawn attention from both investors and cryptocurrency watchers.

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Still Beating Gold

Michael Saylor, who leads Strategy as Chairman, firmly believed that Bitcoin is a better store of value than traditional assets. In a recent statement, Michael Saylor shared that Bitcoin carries no counterparty risk.

Bitcoin has no counterparty risk.

No company. No country. No creditor. No currency. No competitor. No culture. Not even chaos. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 19, 2025

This viewpoint shows Strategy’s continued trust in Bitcoin as protection against financial uncertainty and external control. It also explains why the company has been so bullish in its approach to acquiring the coin.

Strategy’s latest perpetual stock Strife (STRF) is live on Nasdaq. According to the update, the stock was designed to fund massive Bitcoin purchases and has a different appeal from the firm’s traditional shares.

Meanwhile, Strategy imitator Metaplanet has added 319 Bitcoin to its treasury, becoming the ninth-largest public holder globally.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.