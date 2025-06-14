Bitcoin Golden Cross Shows A BTC Price Revival Coming Soon

Key Notes

Crypto analysts highlight the significance of Bitcoin's 50-day SMA crossing above its 200-day SMA.

Projections suggest potential price gains to $152,000–$229,000.

Additionally, patterns of higher lows and weakening resistance at $110,000 indicate potential for an upward breakout.

Following the Bitcoin price crash under $103,000 earlier this week amid the Iran-Israel conflict, BTC has recovered once again above the $105,000 support with a classic golden cross pattern formation. Moreover, following yesterday’s dip, traders have also initiated fresh long bets, highlighting confidence in the upcoming market rally.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Rally to $229K With This Golden Cross Breakout

Renowned crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade has highlighted a key technical milestone for Bitcoin, as its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the 200-day SMA, forming a “Golden Cross.” Historically, this indicator has preceded substantial price rallies for Bitcoin.

According to the analyst, during previous such instances of “Golden Cross” formation, BTC price has rallied 49%, 125%, and 68%. Based on the same projections, BTC might register further gains from $152,000 at the lower end to $229,000 at the upper end, depending on market conditions.

#Bitcoin 50 SMA and 200 SMA formed a Golden Cross 🔥

This signal has boosted $BTC by 49%, 125%, and 68% since 2023 whenever it has occurred.

If $BTC experiences its worst and best gains from this point, it could reach $152k and $229k.

These targets are reasonable given the recent… pic.twitter.com/PGEinfxpHE — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) June 14, 2025

Another popular analyst, Rekt Capital, has made an interesting observation that following the rejection to $110K, BTC price recoiled again. However, the magnitude of the dip a few weeks back was 8%, while this time, the Bitcoin price dipped by 5.8%. This hints at the formation of higher lows, which will lead to the resistance getting weaker and eventually could trigger a breakout above $110K.

#BTC Bitcoin has rejected from the final major Weekly resistance But how strong will this rejection be? Rejection from a few weeks ago caused a -8% dip Thus far, this rejection caused a -5.8% dip If this dip is shallower -> resistance getting weaker$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/SCyCFDMt4D pic.twitter.com/miX0LoHeJs — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) June 13, 2025

On the other hand, global macro investor and founder of Real Vision, Raoul Pal, said investors should not be disturbed by the current volatility and keep following the global M2 supply. Pal wrote:

“Keeps trucking along, doing its debasement thing… if 89% of all BTC’s price action is explained by Global Liquidity, then by definition almost all “news” and “narrative” is noise”.

Keeps trucking along, doing its debasement thing… if 89% of all BTC's price action is explained by Global Liquidity then by definition almost all "news" and "narrative" is noise. Enjoy your weekend… pic.twitter.com/Z16S9CB9Jy — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) June 14, 2025

Traders Take Fresh Bitcoin Long Bets After Recent Dips

According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin traders have predominantly taken long positions following the cryptocurrency’s recent dip. This strategy has yielded modest returns as Bitcoin’s price has shown a slight recovery.

In contrast, Ethereum traders have shifted strategies, moving from long to short positions based on the asset’s immediate price movements. This reactive trading behavior highlights the differing sentiments between the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.

📊 Bitcoin traders have mostly gone long on prices ever since yesterday's dip bottomed out, and have been slightly rewarded. Meanwhile, Ethereum traders have shifted from longing to shorting based on whatever the asset's price has done most recently. Exchange funding rates are… pic.twitter.com/gfMEemgFEE — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 13, 2025

Santiment noted that exchange funding rates, which often swing from one extreme to another, are susceptible to liquidation events. The firm emphasized that the best entry points typically arise when the market sentiment is bearish.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.