Bitcoin Mining Giant Canaan Goes All-In on BTC—Stakes Its Future on Crypto

Key Notes

Canaan designates Bitcoin as primary long-term reserve asset with 1,484 BTC currently held in company treasury reserves.

CEO emphasizes strategic value of substantial Bitcoin holdings as balance sheet buffer and future growth investment tool.

Policy aligns with corporate Bitcoin treasury trend while providing operational flexibility for mining and hardware sales activities.

The recognized manufacturer of Bitcoin mining equipment, Canaan Inc., has confirmed the adoption of a formal Cryptocurrency Holding Policy that places Bitcoin at the center of its treasury management. The policy, announced July 30, designates Bitcoin BTC $117 101 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $40.52 B as the company’s primary long-term reserve asset and outlines a framework for managing digital assets acquired from its core activities—primarily mining and hardware sales.

As of July 30, 2025, Canaan’s reserves stood at 1,484 BTC. The company clarified that, unless required for liquidity management or risk mitigation, Bitcoin accumulated through ordinary business channels will be held for the long term. The policy also acknowledges the occasional acquisition of other digital assets, such as Ethereum ETH $3 767 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $454.89 B Vol. 24h: $31.54 B and US Genius Act–compliant stablecoins. However, it confirms these will typically be converted to fiat to serve operational or strategic needs.

Nangeng Zhang, chairman and CEO of Canaan, emphasized in the press release the strategic value of maintaining substantial Bitcoin reserves as a buffer for the company’s balance sheet and as a tool for future growth.

“The Policy is designed to anchor Canaan’s capital allocation approach firmly within its core competency—the global Bitcoin ecosystem—while providing measured flexibility to address operational requirements that may arise from the company’s self-mining operations, Bitcoin mining machine sales, and related crypto-infrastructure initiatives,” Zhang noted.

Following The Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Trend

This move aligns Canaan with a growing list of public companies that treat Bitcoin as a strategic corporate reserve, led by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). The company’s position allows it to potentially benefit from the appreciation of Bitcoin’s value and ongoing developments in the crypto economy since its IPO in 2019. Industry analysts believe such treasury strategies offer a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty but note the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market.

The new announcement doesn’t significantly impact trading on the Nasdaq market, where their shares are down 0.18% in 24 hours, according to Yahoo Finance. Currently, the market cap of Canaan Inc. is close to $300 million.

The timing of the announcement follows a period of increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin despite ongoing market fluctuations. Canaan’s decision signals the company’s long-term confidence in Bitcoin and the broader digital asset sector.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.