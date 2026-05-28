Bitcoin Price Has Died 472 Times: Can BTC Finally Flip The Script?

The Bitcoin price has been declared dead more times than most assets have had good days, 472 times since 2011, to be precise. Yet here it trades, around $73,300, down around -3% in the last 24 hours, still very much alive and grinding through what looks like a calculated consolidation phase.

Data tracked by CryptoRank confirms that those 472 “Bitcoin is dead” declarations have spanned multiple market cycles, moments of genuine panic, regulatory threats, and macro-driven selloffs. Each time, the narrative collapsed under the weight of Bitcoin’s own price recovery.

Bitcoin Has Died 472 Times Since 2011 During this time, $BTC has grown 701,300-fold (70.13M %), despite 472 claims over that period that “Bitcoin is dead” or it's “going to zero" pic.twitter.com/IxqCd0BBiP — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) May 27, 2026

Macro catalysts remain the wild card. Traders are watching upcoming central bank commentary, Iran-US developments, and Bitcoin ETF flows as the variables most likely to break BTC out of its current range in either direction. Recent analysis of Bitcoin’s futures market suggests the next directional move will likely be data-driven rather than sentiment-driven.

The broader crypto market is down -3.2% in the past 24 hours, dropping to $2.53 trillion, with daily volume also falling to just $106Bn, down from $130Bn in the previous day.

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Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $78,000 or is a Deeper Pullback Still on the Table?

$BTC has lost the $74,500 support zone. Now, the key support zone is $71K-$73K, which should hold for any bounceback. If Bitcoin fails to hold, the downtrend will accelerate. pic.twitter.com/6KAlYIfE1Z — Ted (@TedPillows) May 28, 2026

Daily Bollinger Band analysis places the broader trading envelope between approximately $73,290 on the lower band and $82,480 on the upper band, which frames the current price action as squarely mid-range rather than extended in either direction. A short-horizon model projects BTC oscillating between $73,200 and $75,100 over the next 24 hours.

Three scenarios frame the near-term outlook:

Bull case: BTC holds above $73,000, reclaims $75,900, and compresses toward the $78,152–$79,331 resistance band. Prominent analysts have flagged a $125,000 target for this cycle, a level that requires this consolidation to resolve upward.

BTC holds above $73,000, reclaims $75,900, and compresses toward the $78,152–$79,331 resistance band. Prominent analysts have flagged a $125,000 target for this cycle, a level that requires this consolidation to resolve upward. Base case: Price continues ranging between $73,200 and $75,900 as the market digests recent volatility and awaits macro clarity.

Price continues ranging between $73,200 and $75,900 as the market digests recent volatility and awaits macro clarity. Bear case: A clean break below $73,000 (the lower Bollinger Band) would meaningfully shift the technical argument and open the door to lower support levels not reflected in current consensus forecasts.

Speculative excess has cleared. That is either the setup for the next leg — or the beginning of a longer correction. Historical bull market patterns suggest that patience during consolidation phases has generally been rewarded, though past performance carries the usual caveats.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Positioning as BTC Tests a Critical Range

For traders watching the Bitcoin price range-trade and wondering whether the risk-reward at current levels justifies new exposure, the calculus is genuinely complicated. At $73,400, BTC’s upside to its prior highs is meaningful but less asymmetric than early-cycle positioning typically is. That gap, between “solid asset” and “high-conviction early entry”, is where infrastructure-layer presales have historically attracted attention from investors seeking different risk profiles.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself at the intersection of Bitcoin’s established trust and the speed demands of modern DeFi. The project describes itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to integrate the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), a combination designed to bring sub-second smart contract execution to the Bitcoin ecosystem without sacrificing Bitcoin’s underlying security model.

The presale has raised $32,762,234.69 at a current token price of $0.0136807, with staking available for participants during the presale window.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.