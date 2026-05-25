Bitcoin Price Fighting Downtrend as Options Goes to Nasdaq

Bitcoin is holding a precarious line. Spot prices are clustered in the mid-$76,000s on major trackers, with some venues printing as high as $91,000, a spread that reflects fragmented liquidity and raw post-correction nerves. The catalyst drawing institutional eyes, however, sits squarely on Nasdaq’s order pad.

Last week, the SEC granted conditional approval to Nasdaq PHLX to list European-style, cash-settled Bitcoin index options under the ticker QBTC, a structural shift that could meaningfully alter how professionals manage Bitcoin exposure. CFTC sign-off remains pending before trading can begin.

Each QBTC contract delivers exposure equivalent to exactly 1 BTC, using a 1/100th index scaling factor, far smaller than CME’s 5 BTC standard contract, which regularly represents hundreds of thousands of dollars in notional value.

Smaller contract sizes matter: they enable precise hedging for managers who previously found CME’s sizing too blunt. Whether the timing helps or hurts price stability is the open question. Volatility is already elevated, and newly listed options can move in either direction.

Can Bitcoin Price Recover Above $80,000 This Week?

The honest technical answer, at this moment, is: not easily. Multiple data feeds show BTC consolidating in a $76,500–$77,500 band, with 24-hour gains of roughly +1, providing modest relief after a sharper decline.

Support to watch sits in the $74,000–$76,000 zone (recent local lows on several feeds). Resistance clusters at $77,500–$78,000, the approximate ceiling of the past 24-hour range. A clean, high-volume close above $78,000 would be the first structural signal that buyers are absorbing supply rather than simply slowing the slide.

Three scenarios emerge.

Bull case: QBTC options approval spurs institutional hedging demand, ETF inflows resume, and BTC reclaims $80,000–$85,000 within the week.

Base case: Consolidation persists in the $75,000–$78,000 range as the market awaits CFTC clearance and fresh macro data; volatility remains elevated, but directional conviction remains low.

Bear case: A break below $74,000 on meaningful volume invalidates the current base and triggers a retest of deeper support near $70,000, a level analysts flagged when market structure first began to deteriorate. The market structure is corrective. Momentum indicators point to caution. Price could stabilize here, but the chart does not yet confirm it.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

Spot BTC sitting 25–30% off its highs is a reminder that blue-chip crypto is not immune to sharp drawdowns. For investors reviewing exposure, the corrective phase raises a pointed question: where does asymmetric upside still exist? Some capital has been rotating toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays that leverage Bitcoin’s ecosystem without being tethered to its spot price at these levels.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one project drawing attention, positioned as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, targeting the core limitations that have historically kept developers off Bitcoin: slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability. The presale has raised more than $32.7M at a current token price of $0.0136806, with staking available for early participants.

The SVM integration is the technical differentiator; it theoretically enables smart contract throughput that exceeds Solana’s own benchmarks while inheriting Bitcoin’s security model, a combination that, if delivered, would address a genuine gap.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.