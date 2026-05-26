Ethereum is trading under pressure as institutional attention pivots toward equity proxies rather than the asset itself. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has flagged that Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), effectively a listed Ethereum treasury vehicle, appeared on FTSE Russell’s preliminary additions list, and suggested the stock could qualify for Russell 1000 inclusion given its market capitalization of $10.15Bn at Friday’s close.

The Russell 1000’s minimum threshold sits at $5.7Bn, meaning Bitmine clears that bar by a significant margin. Lee noted on X that many active managers restrict purchases to Russell 1000 constituents, and that passive funds and ETFs typically absorb up to 25% of a newly included stock’s market cap.

The reconstituted indexes take effect after market close on June 26. Whether that institutional pipeline translates into meaningful ETH demand, or simply elevates an equity that has already shed more than 30% year-to-date, remains an open question.

This Bitmine news dropped as Ethereum sits flat on the day, with a modest +0.1% gain, after the second-largest digital asset by market cap quickly reclaimed $2,100 following a brief loss of the key support level earlier in today’s trading session.

Can Ethereum Price Recover From Key Support as the Tom Lee Russell Catalyst Looms?

$ETH has now dropped below the $2,100 level. Spot demand continues to weaken, and whales are selling. It seems like Ethereum could make a new low way before Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/3pVLx8S0yc — Ted (@TedPillows) May 26, 2026

Ethereum has been consolidating in a corrective range, with $2,000 emerging as the pivotal support level that analysts, including Lee himself, are watching most closely. Lee has characterized that zone as a potential clearing point for forced liquidations, a “healthy bleed” level rather than a structural breakdown. That framing matters: it implies the current weakness is viewed, at least within Fundstrat’s framework, as digestion rather than distribution.

The BMNR situation adds an unusual reflexive dimension to the setup. ETH has been stalling near the $2,200 region, with altcoin correlation adding headwinds across the broader market. Bitmine, meanwhile, reportedly holds a position representing roughly 4.37% of total ETH supply, and Yahoo Finance data cited in analyst commentary suggests the company is sitting on approximately $8Bn in unrealized losses on that position, a figure that underscores just how tightly BMNR’s equity performance is tethered to ETH’s price trajectory.

Three scenarios appear plausible from here.

Bull case: ETH defends $2,100, BMNR’s Russell 1000 inclusion triggers passive inflows, and sentiment around the Ethereum treasury narrative strengthens, with Lee’s previously stated near-term target band of $7,000–$9,000 remaining on the table.

Base case: ETH range-bound between $2,100 and $2,300 through June, with the index reconstitution providing a modest catalyst for BMNR equity without dramatically repricing ETH itself.

Bear case: outlined in separate analysis, assigns meaningful odds to a drop toward $1,500 if macro conditions deteriorate and $2,000 support gives way. Longer-term, Lee has mapped a structural ladder extending to $12,000, $22,000, and beyond, framed around a tokenization supercycle, though those targets operate on a multi-year horizon rather than weeks.

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LiquidChain Presale Targets Infrastructure Demand as Ethereum Tests Critical Levels

Although Tom Lee remains giga bullish, ETH’s corrective phase is a reminder that holding spot exposure through a volatile repricing is uncomfortable, and that the asymmetric moments in crypto have historically favored early infrastructure bets over chasing an asset mid-cycle. That dynamic is drawing some capital toward early-stage layer infrastructure projects.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is one project attracting attention in that context. Positioned as a Layer 3 cross-chain liquidity infrastructure play, LiquidChain’s stated architecture fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, a “deploy-once, access-all” design that targets the fragmentation problem developers face across major ecosystems.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01463 per $LIQUID, with more than $807,000 raised to date. Key features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture. Prior coverage has detailed the project’s positioning within the broader tokenization infrastructure narrative.

Visit LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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