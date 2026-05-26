Solana is trading near $85 with a fractional 24-hour loss, but that modest stabilization masks a brutal multi-week drawdown, and the question now is whether the worst is behind the network or still ahead. SOL has shed more than -70% from its 2025 highs, with the most recent 14-day leg alone erasing roughly -10% of its value as the price slid from near $98 to the mid-$80s.

What makes the slide unusual is the backdrop: on-chain activity has not collapsed alongside price. January DEX volumes reached approximately $117Bn, and the network processed close to 160 million daily transactions, figures that would be headline news in a bull market.

The sell-off reflects a broad risk-off rotation rather than Solana-specific deterioration. Analysts cite thinning liquidity, spot crypto trading volumes roughly halving from about $2 trillion in October to $1 trillion by late January, according to CryptoQuant, and macro headwinds tied to expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve following President Donald Trump’s nomination of former investment banker Kevin Warsh to lead the institution.

Stablecoin market capitalization has fallen by roughly $10Bn, suggesting capital is moving off-chain entirely. Institutional flows have turned negative as well, with spot Solana ETFs recording an $11.9M single-day outflow and roughly $8.92M for the week, while corporate treasury holders are sitting on an estimated $1.4Bn in unrealized losses.

Can Solana Price Recover Above $90 This Week?

$SOL 3Day Look, another Bear Flag No one wants to believe #Solana could go all the way down to $44-$30, but reality says it's most probable Been here long enough to know the unthinkable at first thought can happen Remove the emotion and just unbiasedly evaluate the chart… pic.twitter.com/J8pPw3H7b1 — Crypto ₿ULL God, FSA, MAAA (@CryptoBullGod) May 26, 2026

The first meaningful support level for Solana sits at $83.5, with initial resistance at $87.5 and a secondary ceiling at $88.8. A clean reclaim of that upper resistance band would be the minimum condition that most technically oriented analysts require before treating the current bounce as anything more than consolidation.

Three scenarios are worth tracking. In the bull case, a decisive close above $88.40 on expanding volume would signal renewed accumulation and open a path toward the $95–$100 range. The base case assumes continued range-bound action between $84 and $88 as the market digests macro uncertainty.

The bear case, and the one technical analysis on SOL’s current structure flags as a live risk, involves a failure of the $83.5 support, which could accelerate selling toward lower levels that have not been tested in several months.

The Alpenglow upgrade remains a longer-term fundamental catalyst, but network upgrades rarely arrest momentum-driven price declines in the near term. Patience appears to be the operative word.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as SOL USD Tests Key Levels

For investors watching SOL grind through support and weighing rotation options, the divergence between Solana’s strong on-chain fundamentals and its weak price performance raises a pointed question: what captures the upside in network activity without the single-asset drawdown risk?

One early-stage project positioning itself around exactly that thesis is LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 infrastructure protocol that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a unified execution environment, a direct architectural response to the fragmentation that forces capital to pick sides between chains.

The project’s Unified Liquidity Layer enables single-step cross-chain execution with verifiable settlement, and its deploy-once architecture means developers access BTC, ETH, and SOL ecosystems without redeployment overhead. The presale is currently priced at $0.01463 per $LIQUID token, with over $807,000 raised to date.

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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