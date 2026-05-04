Ripple XRP Price Zooms Above $1.40 on Rising Volume: Further Breakout Coming?

Ripple XRP pushed back above $1.40 during early Asia hours, trading near $1.41–$1.42, up roughly 0.50% in 24 hours from intraday lows around $1.37, as a sharp volume surge raised the immediate question of whether bulls can sustain the reclaim.

The move matters precisely because $1.40 had capped multiple upside attempts in recent sessions, making its breach something traders will watch closely on any pullback. What happens at this level over the next 24–48 hours could define XRP’s near-term trajectory.

The breakout unfolded as Bitcoin climbed during the same window, lifting broader risk sentiment across crypto markets and providing a tailwind for altcoin positioning. Volume spiked approximately 13%, driving XRP from a low near $1.38 to a session high around $1.42, with price accelerating cleanly through the $1.3990 resistance zone in the final hour of the move.

Binance futures data showed takers buying 372M XRP against 372.1M sold, suggesting real directional positioning rather than a low-liquidity drift higher.

Price is currently consolidating near $1.4040–$1.4060, holding just above the breakout zone, but the structure of the move, not just the price level, is what sets up the analysis below.

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Can Ripple XRP Price Reach $1.50 This Week?

XRP’s 24-hour price action presents a technically coherent picture. The token climbed from $1.3840 to a high of $1.4065, breaking above the $1.3990 resistance level on expanding volume, a key distinction between genuine breakouts and noise.

Daily volume has exceeded $2 billion, and the surge in the move confirms broad participation. The traders have noted a pattern of higher lows feeding into the breakout, signaling underlying bid strength rather than a single aggressive push.

RSI rebounded from oversold territory, and an hourly golden cross has been widely cited as additional confirmation of momentum, though RSI is now approaching levels that introduce overbought risk.

From here, the focus shifts to how price behaves around the $1.40 level. If it holds as support on a retest and Ripple pushes through the $1.41–$1.42 resistance band, the path opens toward the $1.50–$1.55 zone, a target frequently referenced by traders.

Alternatively, the market may pause to consolidate within the familiar $1.40–$1.46 range as buyers absorb recent gains, with $1.46 remaining the key ceiling for any broader breakout. A loss of $1.40, however, would weaken the structure and likely pull the price back into the $1.35–$1.39 range, reinforcing how often this level has acted as a contested pivot.

Momentum remains constructive overall, but $1.40 is the defining condition. A confirmed move toward $1.50 would mark a meaningful technical resolution of the compression that has persisted over recent sessions.

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LiquidChain Could be The XRP of This Cycle

Ripple XRP breaking out is a positive shift, but at this size, the upside is naturally more measured. Even strong moves tend to require sustained inflows, not just momentum.

That is why some traders look earlier in the cycle, where price discovery has not happened yet, and the upside is not already constrained by market cap.

LiquidChain is positioning in that space, focusing on cross-chain liquidity by connecting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into one execution layer. The idea is to reduce fragmentation so assets and users can interact across ecosystems more efficiently.

The presale is still early, at around $0.01456 with just over $700K raised, suggesting it is in the accumulation phase rather than fully priced.

But it is also unproven. Execution, adoption, and liquidity after launch are still unknown, which is the trade-off with early-stage infrastructure.

So the contrast is simple: XRP offers a more stable but capped upside, while something like LiquidChain offers earlier positioning with higher potential, but also higher risk.

Research LiquidChain here.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.