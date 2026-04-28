XRP Price Stuck in Tight Range: $1.20 or $1.50 Next?

The XRP price is trading near $1.38, down approximately -2% over the past 24 hours, with price action compressed into one of the tightest ranges seen in recent weeks. Volume, however, tells a different story: 24-hour trading activity has surged 86.8% to approximately $5.9 billion, a mismatch that rarely goes unresolved for long. Something is building here, even if the direction remains unclear.

The token has been oscillating between $1.41 and $1.44 for several days, holding just above an ascending trendline that has served as dynamic support since April. According to technical data on TradingView, buyers currently represent 73.7% dominance at current levels, suggesting seller exhaustion near the $1.40 zone.

Analyst Ali Martinez has pointed to favorable conditions for a sharp near-term rally, citing the structure that emerged following XRP’s roughly +550% surge in late 2024.

Meanwhile, capital rotation toward narrative-driven altcoins has kept XRP relatively underallocated in the short term. Whether that dynamic shifts may depend entirely on the next identifiable catalyst, and none has yet materialized.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can the XRP Price Break Above $1.50 Before a Catalyst Arrives?

XRP is consolidating between $1.36 and $1.44, with the 0.236 Fibonacci level at $1.426 acting as immediate resistance. Price has repeatedly stalled at this level, and the MACD is showing declining buying pressure with conditions approaching a bearish crossover, not an outright sell signal, but a meaningful caution flag.

The 50-day moving average continues to provide a base that has so far prevented any sustained breakdown. Market cap is near $85Bn, with a circulating supply of approximately 61.8 billion tokens, per CoinMarketCap. Volume expansion without corresponding price movement suggests institutional players may still be quietly accumulating or distributing.

$XRP sentiment looks weak but the data tells a different story! 🚨 Price is down heavily YTD, yet the whale to retail ratio is diverging from price action. This suggests larger players are positioning despite negative sentiment. pic.twitter.com/SYemvRS0yw — CryptoBusy (@CryptoBusy) April 28, 2026

Three scenarios appear most probable at this juncture. In the bull case, a clean break above $1.50 for the XRP price, on strong volume, could open a path toward the $2.15 pivot level identified by Coinbase analysts, with some TradingView contributors projecting up to 50% upside from current levels.

The base case is continued range-bound action between $1.36 and $1.50 until a macro or regulatory catalyst reshapes sentiment. The bear case, a failure to hold $1.36 support, could send price back toward the $1.10–$1.20 zone, a level that would represent a notable structural breakdown. XRP is not broken. It is simply waiting.

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Bitcoin Hyper Draws Early-Stage Attention as XRP Treads Water

XRP’s consolidation reflects a broader pattern: established large-cap tokens often compress while speculative capital rotates toward earlier-stage projects with asymmetric upside profiles.

For investors watching that rotation in real time, the risk-reward calculus at a $86Bn market cap looks meaningfully different from entry points available elsewhere. We’ve seen that dynamic in recent shifts in market attention, and it is drawing scrutiny to infrastructure-layer presales with fresh narratives.

One project attracting that attention is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, a combination designed to deliver smart contract execution speed comparable to, or faster than, Solana itself while preserving Bitcoin’s underlying security.

The project has raised $32,540,840.56 to date, with tokens currently priced at $0.0136792. Staking functionality is live, offering high APY to early participants. Core features include extremely low-latency Layer 2 processing, a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers, and low-cost transaction execution, directly targeting Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations around speed, fees, and programmability.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.