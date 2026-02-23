Apparently, the Quantum risk is still worrying investors. BTC $65 501 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $1.31 T Vol. 24h: $46.79 B faces a severe valuation adjustment as institutional analysts begin factoring in a “Quantum Discount” ahead of projected technological leaps. Experts warn that without robust cryptographic defences implemented by 2027, the asset’s current stall amid broader macroeconomic shifts could lead to a 75% drop. And the potential Bitcoin price prediction? BTC could drop to around $30,000.

EXPLORE: What is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2026?

‘Quantum Discount’ in Bitcoin Valuation

The core concern revolves around Quantum Computing advancements and their potential to break the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), which secures Bitcoin balances. While developers are working on upgrades to make BTC more quantum-resistant, a structural vulnerability remains regarding the network’s dormant supply.

Mark Karpelès, the former CEO of Mt. Gox, has highlighted a critical nuance: while active users can likely migrate their funds to new addresses secured by Post-Quantum Cryptography, millions of “lost” or Satoshi Era Coins remain stuck in legacy formats. Because these coins cannot be moved without their lost private keys, they cannot be upgraded to new standards.

This creates a scenario where a quantum actor could potentially derive the keys for these dormant addresses, flooding the market. Technical proposals like the Bitcoin BIP-360 quantum resistance proposal are attempting to align the network with emerging NIST standards, but the path to consensus remains fraught with difficulty.

DISCOVER: Best Solana Meme Coins By Market Cap 2026

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Key Technical Levels and Institutional Response

Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, suggests that the market may soon price in the probability of a compromised network. If institutional models determine that 20-30% of the supply is “public key exposed”, and essentially recoverable by quantum actors, the resulting panic could force Bitcoin down toward $30,000 by 2027.

This magnitude of decline mirrors the severity of previous bear scenarios, such as the warnings from “Big Short” investor Michael Burry regarding structural overvaluation. Institutional investors, who now treat BTC as a mature risk asset, are already adjusting their risk parameters. Recent ETF outflows suggest weakening institutional interest when long-term risks become difficult to quantify.

Without a clear roadmap to secure or “lock” vulnerable legacy coins, the “fair value” of BTC is being recalculated. The potential for a mass rapid-fire dump of previously dormant coins acts as a psychological ceiling on long-term growth forecasts.

DISCOVER: Best Solana Meme Coins By Market Cap 2026

Buy the Dip Or Hedge Bitcoin’s Quantum Risk With Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin’s latest pullback comes as investors weigh more than macro pressure. Some analysts are now discussing a potential “Quantum Discount” on BTC, as advances in quantum computing could one day threaten the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) that secures wallets.

While active holders could migrate to post-quantum addresses if upgrades are adopted, millions of dormant “Satoshi-era” coins cannot. If compromised in the future, that lost supply could re-enter circulation, creating structural risk. Even if that scenario remains years away, markets may begin pricing it in earlier.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) positions itself differently. As a Bitcoin Layer-2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, it has an interesting advantage over the Layer-1.

In an environment where post-quantum cryptography may become a competitive advantage rather than a technical footnote, Layer-2 solutions could evolve faster than the main chain. Governance flexibility and modular infrastructure give projects like Bitcoin Hyper room to adapt as standards shift toward quantum-resistant frameworks such as those being developed by NIST.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised over $31.57 million so far. The current price is $0.013676, with staking available up to 37% APY. Investors can participate using ETH, BNB, SOL, stablecoins, or bank cards via the official website.

If quantum risk becomes part of Bitcoin’s valuation debate, infrastructure plays like HYPER could attract growing attention.

Join Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper Here

DISCOVER: How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – 2026 ICO Guide

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.