Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to ATH as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Jumps 5%

Bitcoin BTC $124 126 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.47 T Vol. 24h: $51.56 B price has shown major strength, hitting the highs of $125,559, coinciding with the 5% upside in Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index, on Oct. 6. This rally comes as Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has expressed support for a return to the pro-stimulus “Abenomics” strategy.

Originally introduced by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2012–2013, Abenomics aims to revive Japan’s economy after decades of deflation-driven stagnation.

Where Is Bitcoin Price Heading Next?

Bitcoin has been showing major strength with 11% upside over the past week and has increased past $125,000. The trading volumes for BTC currently stand at $58 billion, with a mild increase in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, strong institutional demand has aided the Bitcoin price rally last week. Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $3.2 billion in inflows last week, marking the second-largest weekly inflow on record.

Year-to-date, these ETFs have accumulated $25 billion in inflows. However, the total inflows since inception in January 2024 have crossed $60 billion, suggesting strong bullish sentiment.

$BTC has now reached a crucial resistance level. Yesterday, Bitcoin pushed above this level, but the move was entirely perps driven. If institutions bid again like last week, a reclaim is possible. If that doesn't happen, a sharp correction towards $118,000-$120,000 could… pic.twitter.com/5rpzcxNkJD — Ted (@TedPillows) October 6, 2025

Japan to Initiate Monetary Easing Measures

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that the government would take the lead in shaping fiscal and monetary policy.

She described the Japanese economy as being on a “tightrope”. The Prime Minister also stated that it would be appropriate to maintain accommodative monetary conditions.

Her comments have fueled expectations of additional fiscal easing supported by low interest rates. This has fueled the rally in risk assets like Bitcoin and Japanese equities, along with the surge in Gold.

However, market analysts stated that the upside in Bitcoin price won’t be on a linear path. Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe said he does not expect Bitcoin (BTC) to break through its all-time high in a single move.

The analyst noted that a consolidation may be necessary before the next major rally. Van de Poppe noted that a correction could occur in the short term, adding that “anything beneath $121,500 is a good area to enter” before Bitcoin potentially advances toward the $150,000 level.

I don't think #Bitcoin will blast through the ATH in one-go. It needs a little bit of patience, before it should continue moving. In that aspect, I expect to see a correction and anything beneath $121.5K is a good area to enter before we'll head to $150K. pic.twitter.com/mfaEOwGwDI — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 6, 2025

