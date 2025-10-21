Key Notes

Bitcoin BTC $108 720 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $59.65 B , along with the broader crypto market, recorded yet another short-lived upward momentum on Oct. 20 as bears took control once again.

The global crypto market cap decreased by 3% to $3.66 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. BTC plunged from its daily high of over $111,700 to $108,000 again.

However, CryptoQuant analyst Burak Kesmeci wrote that the Bitcoin selling pressure on Binance has “sharply” declined.

Selling Pressure Fades as Binance Netflow Turns Sharply Negative

According to the chart Kemeci presents, the overall Bitcoin net flows into Binance have been negative on average over the past 30 days. The analyst translates the movement as a sign of “accumulation phases” despite the market turbulence.

“Daily noise doesn’t define the trend — the 30-day average does,” Kesmeci wrote.

Market Still Uncertain

Bitcoin is flowing out of Binance, but the buying force is still relatively weak. According to CoinGlass data, the leading exchange recorded $108 million in USDT inflows over the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, the USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $182.05 B Vol. 24h: $102.65 B net flows to the top 13 exchanges, tracked by CoinGlass, remain negative, recording a net outflow of $93 million over the past day.

Despite the bullish on-chain data, the market has proven to be affected by negative macro events.

The new 100% tariff threat on China, which triggered $19.35 billion in liquidations and a $400 billion selloff, is still a dominant negative catalyst for the cryptocurrency market.

Even bullish expectations of the two upcoming macro events on Oct. 21 and 22 (the Fed’s “Payments Innovation Conference” and the pro-crypto roundtable, led by Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, with industry leaders) couldn’t hold the bullish momentum.

At this point, the crypto market is driven by short-term trends and is experiencing high volatility. This momentum could continue until there’s macro clarity so that investors would make more informed decisions for investing in high-risk assets.

