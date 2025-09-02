Bitcoin to $150K but the Devil’s in the Details

Key Notes

David Bailey says two massive whales are holding Bitcoin back from $150K.

Short-term profit-taking, not long-term selling, drove Bitcoin’s dip to $108K.

ETFs now hold 1.47 million BTC, though August saw $301M in outflows.

Bitcoin BTC $110 514 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $40.99 B could be headed to $150,000 sooner rather than later, but according to David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin holding company Nakamoto, the road ahead hinges on just two massive market players.

“The only reason we’re not at $150k right now is two massive whales,” Bailey wrote in an X post on Sept. 2. “Once they’re slain (1 down, 1 halfway there)… up only.”

Bailey brought to light the fact that the concentrated selling pressure from large holders continues to dictate the pace of Bitcoin’s rally, for now.

1×1 we get it done — David Bailey🇵🇷 $1.0mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) September 2, 2025

Whale Sales Keep Market in Check

Bitcoin was trading at around $110,240 on Sept. 2, meaning a move to Bailey’s $150,000 target would represent an approximate 36% jump. Yet recent whale activity shows just how easily these players can sway the market.

Late August, one whale sold 24,000 BTC worth $2.7 billion, triggering a flash crash that wiped out $500 million in leveraged positions within minutes.

JUST IN: A Bitcoin whale sold 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion, causing today’s -$4,000 crash in minutes. They still hold 152,874 BTC worth more than $17 BILLION. 😳 h/t @SaniExp pic.twitter.com/m4aM9JwlAO — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) August 24, 2025

Just days earlier, another long-term whale rotated $4 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC $110 514 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $40.99 B into Ether ETH $4 402 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $531.03 B Vol. 24h: $28.52 B via decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, rattling market sentiment.

These moves have left traders on edge. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index recently dipped into “Fear” of 39 on Sept. 2. It is clear that until whales finish offloading their holdings, Bitcoin’s rally may remain slow.

Short-Term Sellers Add to Pressure

Data from CryptoQuant suggests that Bitcoin’s pullback to $108,000 in August wasn’t triggered by long-term investors abandoning ship but by short-term speculators cashing in on record highs.

Each surge toward resistance levels near $124,000 was met with waves of profit-taking by short-term traders, according to Binance data.

BTC Sell-off Ratios vs. Price Action on Binance | Source: CryptoQuant

Psychological frustration at repeated failures to break past that level also spurred many to exit quickly, amplifying downward pressure. Long-term holders, however, largely stayed put, signaling confidence in the broader market structure.

ETFs and Rotations Signal Shifting Demand

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, representing roughly 7% of the total supply. BlackRock’s IBIT alone accounts for nearly 747,000 BTC.

🌎 AUGUST Global Bitcoin ETF update 👇 pic.twitter.com/6VkRsTmOU2 — HODL15Capital 🇺🇸 (@HODL15Capital) September 2, 2025

However, global Bitcoin ETPs posted $301 million in outflows in August, while Ethereum products attracted nearly $4 billion in inflows.

Still, forecasts remain bullish with multiple market analysts like Michael Saylor and Robert Kiyosaki predicting Bitcoin as the best crypto to buy before the cycle ends.

