Bitget announced an Institutional Financing Program on Nov. 4 offering zero-interest loans to market makers focused on altcoin trading. The initiative allows qualified participants to borrow up to 2 million USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $183.41 B Vol. 24h: $162.77 B without paying interest by meeting 50% of the exchange’s standard monthly trading volume benchmarks. The program runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026.

The Victoria, Seychelles-based exchange cut qualification requirements in half compared to its existing institutional financing programs, according to Bitget’s institutional financing program. The move follows Binance’s June launch of its Altcoin LiquidityBoost Program, which offered fee rebates rather than capital loans to market makers specializing in altcoin pairs.

Addressing Altcoin Market Challenges

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen stated that liquidity in smaller-cap tokens remains essential for a healthy crypto market. The exchange aims to enable professional market makers to operate more flexibly and deploy capital efficiently, making altcoin markets more accessible for traders.

Altcoins frequently experience fragmented market depth and volatile spreads. The Altcoin Season Index currently sits at 27 out of 100, according to CoinMarketCap, indicating conditions where fewer than 25% of the top 100 altcoins outperform Bitcoin BTC $104 500 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $89.44 B over 90 days.

The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index also registered 27, reflecting fear in the broader market. The $312 million in token unlocks through Nov. 10 add further pressure to trading conditions.

Technical Requirements and Competitive Landscape

Bitget’s institutional loan infrastructure supports up to 5x leverage on borrowed capital, matching offerings from OKX and exceeding Binance’s 4x leverage on institutional loans launched in July. The platform manages risk through a loan-to-value ratio system, with liquidation procedures triggered when LTV reaches or exceeds 90%. Borrowers can access funds directly in their accounts without collateral lockup requirements.

The program accepts applications from professional quantitative trading firms and market makers specializing in altcoin pairs. Bitget’s 50% volume threshold requirement is more accessible than Binance’s VIP 5 status or the $20 million monthly trading volume requirement for its altcoin rebate program. The initiative addresses Bitcoin’s dominance potentially peaking at 60% by lowering capital costs for liquidity providers focused on November 2025 trends in altcoins investment.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.