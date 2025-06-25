Bitget to List Delorean in Its Launchpool Program

Key Notes

Bitget has signaled its support for DeLorean (DMC) by listing the token on its Launchpool.

The locking period will begin at 11:00 UTC on June 24, 2025, and run until June 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC.

The DeLorean protocol is looking to expand the reach of blockchain in the automobile industry.

This could mark a repositioning for the DMC token, a part of the blockchain initiative spearheaded by DeLorean Labs, a division of DeLorean Motor Company.

Two Pools for DMC Token Airdrop

Bitget recently announced the upcoming DMC listing, citing that the locking period will kick off on June 24, 2025, at 11:00 UTC. This locking or staking period will run until June 26, 2025, at 11:00 UTC. Within this time, users can stake either Bitget’s native token, BGB BGB $4.40 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $5.15 B Vol. 24h: $75.76 M , or DMC tokens to get a share of the total reward pool of 66,176,000 DMC tokens.

Upon completion of the Launchpool campaign, the DMC token will become available for trading on Bitget.

The DeLorean project integrates decentralized technology with the automobile industry. It is more focused on the electric vehicle sector, recording details like usage, ownership, maintenance, and even transaction history.

All these details are recorded directly on-chain, promoting transparency and record verification.

These records can be tracked and traded, creating a digital bridge between real-world mobility and tokenized systems. The DMC token powers interactions across reservation platforms, vehicle marketplaces, and data services, serving as the backbone of the entire ecosystem.

The DeLorean protocol clearly reflects the intersection of automotive innovation and blockchain infrastructure. It also aligns with the ongoing trends toward asset digitization and on-chain transparency. It is gradually becoming a fully tokenized mobility platform.

The Bitget Launchpool campaign will feature two separate pools. In the primary pool, users are allowed to lock BGB, and those in this category are eligible to receive a share from an allocation of 59,776,000 DMC tokens.

The second pool is designed for those who directly stake DMC tokens. This category gets an additional 6,400,000 DMC. The participation tiers and locking limits differ based on the user’s VIP level.

Proportional airdrops are distributed throughout the campaign by the hour. The user can access locked assets for early unlocking, but they will be automatically returned upon the campaign’s end.

Bitget Chooses to Invest in Real-World Projects

Listing DMC on its Launchpool highlights Bitget’s broader strategy to support utility-focused tokens. The exchange has developed a strong affinity for projects combining real-world application and brand equity.

Bitget plans to promote blockchain education, innovation, and long-term growth in the blockchain industry.

In February, the crypto exchange launched its first-ever graduate program to recruit and develop top talent from prestigious universities worldwide.

Bitget named the Graduate Program part of its broader Blockchain4Youth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The goal is to promote education, innovation, and long-term growth within the crypto ecosystem.

