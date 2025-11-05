Bitget Becomes First Exchange to Fully Integrate Ethereum Layer-2 Morph Chain

Key Notes

Morph becomes the first network with complete Bitget Onchain integration, establishing BGB as its native gas and governance token.

The partnership includes 220 million BGB tokens locked with 2% monthly releases to fund liquidity and ecosystem expansion initiatives.

Bitget's recent service expansions include zero-interest institutional loans up to 2M USDT and multi-chain trading support for major networks.

Bitget, a Seychelles-based fintech firm dubbed a “universal exchange” due to its cryptocurrency and traditional financial services offerings, has announced its full integration with the Morph Chain layer-2 blockchain.

Users on Morph can now trade assets from the Morph ecosystem directly from their Bitget wallets with USDT without the need for swaps or bridging.

According to a Nov. 5 press release, Morph is the first network to offer full integration with Bitget Onchain. The partnership was formally announced in a Sept. 2 blog post wherein Bitget stated its intent to transfer the 440 million BGB tokens it controlled to the Morph Foundation, making BGB the backbone token for the network.

Half of the tokens were slated to be burned at the time while the remaining 220 million BGB were reportedly locked with a scheduled release at 2% per month to fund liquidity incentives, use case expansion, and education.

With the integration now finalized, Morph is officially the native onchain home of the BGB token and serves as the core settlement layer with BGB established as both its gas and governance token.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially become the first exchange to integrate with Morph Chain. Read more ⤵️:https://t.co/v24Bmk4Tnz — Bitget (@bitget) November 5, 2025

Bitget Expands Service Offerings

As Coinspeaker reported on Nov. 4, Bitget announced an institutional financing program offering zero-interest loans to qualified participants with borrowing limits up to two million USDT without interest. Approved users are required to meet at least 50% of the exchange’s standard monthly trading volume benchmarks and the program runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026.

The exchange also announced a major upgrade to its Bitget Onchain service in September allowing users to seamlessly trade, stake, and manage millions of on-chain tokens directly from their Bitget spot account. The expansion introduced support for Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.