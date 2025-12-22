Key Notes

Bitget has partnered with UNICEF to support digital education programs in Cambodia. The duo will focus on equipping adolescent girls with practical technology skills through video game development.

According to a press release, the initiative is part of the Game Changers Coalition, developed by UNICEF’s Office of Innovation to help young people gain hands-on experience in coding, design, storytelling, and basic financial literacy.

The program targets structural gaps that continue to limit girls’ participation in the digital economy across Southeast Asia.

Building Digital Skills Through Game Development

The program uses video game creation as an entry point into technology education. Students learn how to write code, design characters, develop narratives, and solve problems collaboratively.

With support from Bitget, the Global Video Games Coalition, and the Micron Foundation, UNICEF is scaling youth-focused digital learning programs designed to build long-term economic resilience.

During a visit to Cambodia, Bitget Chief Marketing Officer Ignacio Aguirre met with students and teachers involved in the initiative, and said:

“I am inspired by the determination and talent I have seen from the young people in Cambodia. At Bitget, we believe that everyone should be equipped to take part in the digital world, from coding and design to emerging fields like blockchain.”

The visit also included a session with one of Cambodia’s winning teams from the first global UNICEF Game Jam, a virtual hackathon that brought together participants from eight countries.

Cambodian teams stood out in the competition, winning four out of seven global award categories.

More than 600 students aged 10 to 18 participated in the National Game Jam held in Phnom Penh, co-hosted by UNICEF and the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport. Over 65% of participants were girls, representing 14 schools across 11 provinces.

Projects presented during the event tackled local challenges and community experiences.

Bitget Expands Access to Digital Finance

Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet introduced a zero-fee USDC on-ramp in partnership with Alchemy Pay, allowing users to purchase USDC with no transaction or network fees.

You can just buy USDC with 0 fees*. 0 fees means that when you buy USDC via @AlchemyPay, you get more USDC. Deposit → Just select "Alchemy Pay" at checkout. 0 fees in collaboration with @coinbase

*Period: Dec 22 – Jan 22, 12:00 UTC+8 pic.twitter.com/rxwTUHNdyv — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) December 22, 2025

The feature supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, Mastercard, Visa, and local bank transfers, and is available across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. Smaller purchases settle instantly, which makes stablecoins easier to use for everyday transactions.

The on-ramp is supported through Alchemy Pay’s stablecoin subsidy program, backed by Coinbase, and is accessible directly through Bitget Wallet’s Buy Crypto portal.

