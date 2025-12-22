Key Notes

Digital asset funds post first weekly outflow in four weeks.

Ethereum leads withdrawals amid US policy delays.

Altcoins show resilience despite broader market pullback.

Crypto investment products recorded around $952 million in net outflows last week, the first weekly withdrawal in the past 30 days.

According to CoinShares, this withdrawal was primarily due to whale selling and regulatory uncertainty amid delays in the proposed Clarity Act.

Ether ETH $3 052 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $368.09 B Vol. 24h: $17.51 B led the selling pressure, with outflows reaching $555 million.

Year-to-date inflows into ETH ETPs have reached $12.7 billion in 2025, significantly higher than the $5.3 billion recorded over the same period last year.

Digital asset investment products saw US$952m in outflows, driven by delays to the US Clarity Act, prolonging regulatory uncertainty, and concerns over whale selling. Ethereum led outflows at US$555m, while Bitcoin saw US$460m. Solana and XRP saw inflows of US$48.5m and US$62.9m… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 22, 2025

Bitcoin BTC $90 131 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $31.94 B investment products also posted $460 million in withdrawals over the past week.

While Bitcoin continues to attract the largest share of capital overall, its pace has slowed compared to last year. BTC fund inflows for 2025 currently stand at $27.2 billion, much behind the $41.6 billion recorded in 2024.

These crypto ETP outflows coincided with massive volatility across the broader market. Total crypto market cap fell by more than $210 billion between December 15 and December 19. Prices have now started to stabilize, with total market cap reaching to around $3.03 trillion at the time of writing.

CoinShares predicts that total inflows for crypto ETPs this year are unlikely to surpass last year’s figures. Assets under management currently sit at $46.7 billion, well below the $48.7 billion seen in 2024.

Altcoins Show Signs of Strength

Despite weakness in Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, top altcoins continue to attract capital. Data shows that Solana SOL $127.0 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $71.40 B Vol. 24h: $3.38 B and XRP XRP $1.94 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $117.21 B Vol. 24h: $2.21 B recorded weekly inflows of $48.5 million and $62.9 million, respectively.

Many traders are hoping for a potential seasonal rebound across top altcoins as Christmas approaches. However, experts remain divided on the near term direction.

Analyst CyrilXBT commented that Ethereum remains range bound against Bitcoin, suggesting recent moves are more corrective than trend setting.

$ETH/BTC ETH is still range-bound vs BTC. Not broken, but not winning either. It needs a clean reclaim above the range highs (roughly mid-0.03s) to flip momentum back in ETH’s favor. As long as ETH/BTC can’t break up, rallies in ETH are likely “bounce vibes,” not “ETH leads… pic.twitter.com/GFxX8JT2S7 — CyrilXBT (@cyrilXBT) December 22, 2025

He noted that a sustained shift in ETH relative strength could bring a wider altcoin season.

Meanwhile, analyst Dami pointed out that the total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum is holding near its 100 day EMA.

This level has acted as support multiple times over the past three years.

Altcoins have bounced off this support every time for the last 3 years do you know what that means? pic.twitter.com/tFJetX0kXo — Dami-Defi (@DamiDefi) December 21, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.