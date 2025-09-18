Key Notes

Bithumb has announced that it is suspending FIL deposit and withdrawal temporarily.

The firm is making this move to support the Filecoin network upgrades.

Other exchanges like Binance and Upbit have also delisted and listed FIL, respectively, in the past.

Bithumb has issued an announcement stating that Filecoin FIL $2.53 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $1.75 B Vol. 24h: $196.92 M deposits and withdrawals will be suspended from its platform.

Though it stated that the suspension is temporary, the crypto exchange claimed that this action was due to an upgrade that was recently carried out on the coin’s network.

Filecoin Upgrade Informs Bithumb Suspension

In a recent update, Bithumb notified its users of a temporary suspension of FIL deposits and withdrawals, noting that it would become effective as of 6:00 PM on September 24, 2025.

According to the published statement, it is making this move to support the network upgrades. It is also aiming to provide stable deposit and withdrawal services for Filecoin.

The upgrade will occur at a block height of 5,348,280 Epoch, and its expected date is September 25, 2025, 8:00 AM (KST).

The expected timing of the network upgrade may vary, depending on network conditions and block generation speed.

Once all the necessary processes are conducted, Bithumb plans to resume operations as normal.

“Once Network Stability is Ensured – Deposit and withdrawal services will resume as soon as network stability is restored. We will notify you through this notice when they resume,” Bithumb wrote.

There will be an exception for all withdrawal requests made and unprocessed before this suspension information was communicated.

They will be processed sequentially through the Bithumb system verification process. As a result of this preference, there may be a delay in reflecting the request in the member’s account.

Filecoin Listing and Delisting Across Exchanges

This action from Bithumb comes almost a year after leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance delisted Filecoin trading pairs.

At the time, the exchange noted that delisting these coins was in alignment with its plans to protect the users, a move that highlighted its commitment to maintaining high-quality trading markets.

In contrast, South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchange Upbit listed FIL on its platform in April. This introduced FIL trading pairs against the Korean won (KRW) and opened the coin to a larger base of South Korean investors.

As seen with several notable listings, Upbit integration and support triggered the FIL price to increase by more than 7%.

Fast forward to the present day, and the news of Bithumb’s temporary suspension has not had any negative impact on FIL price. The coin is currently trading at $2.55, corresponding with a 1.76% increase within the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.