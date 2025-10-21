Crypto Alert: 3 Exchanges Just Listed Tokens Traders Can’t Ignore

Key Notes

Upbit to list SynFutures (F) with KRW and USDT pairs on October 21. Bithumb confirmed listings for ZORA and RECALL, both paired with KRW, on October 21. Binance to launch its 55th HODLer Airdrop project, Turtle (TURTLE), with trading set to begin on October 22. .

The crypto market is gearing up for a wave of major exchange listings, signaling growing recognition for several up-and-coming cryptocurrencies.

These listings are expected to improve liquidity, boost visibility, and potentially drive major price momentum for these tokens.

South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, has announced that it will list SynFutures (F) with KRW and USDT trading pairs starting October 21.

Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, announced it will list SynFutures (F) with KRW and USDT trading pairs. SynFutures is a decentralized derivatives exchange that enables on-chain perpetual futures trading. Its native token F is used for staking and governance purposes.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 21, 2025

The news has already sparked a sharp market reaction. F token has surged over 50% in the past 24 hours, even as the broader market sees correction. Trading volume for F has jumped nearly 500%, reaching around $180 million in a single day.

SynFutures operates as a decentralized derivatives exchange that facilitates on-chain perpetual futures trading.

Its native token, F, serves both governance and staking functions and this listing is being viewed as a major step toward expanding its market presence.

Bithumb and Binance Also Announce Listings

Bithumb, South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange, has also announced listing of two crypto tokens. On October 21, it confirmed listings for ZORA and RECALL, both paired with KRW.

South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange Bithumb will list ZORA and RECALL with KRW trading pairs. Zora is an open-source decentralized NFT protocol, while Recall is a decentralized platform building an on-chain network for AI agents to store, share, and trade knowledge.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 21, 2025

Zora, known for its open-source decentralized NFT protocol, saw a 6% price uptick following the announcement, trading around $0.1010. Over the past month, its market capitalization has surged by 125%, placing it among the top 120 cryptocurrencies globally.

Meanwhile, RECALL, a decentralized AI-focused platform designed for knowledge sharing and data exchange among on-chain agents, has yet to react to its listing. The token currently trades near $0.39, showing a slight downward movement ahead of its debut.

Adding to the week’s excitement, Binance announced the launch of its 55th HODLer Airdrop project: Turtle (TURTLE). Trading for TURTLE will open on October 22, with pairs in USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY.

Binance HODLer Airdrop launches its 55th project — Turtle (TURTLE). Binance will list TURTLE on October 22, 2025, at 23:00 (UTC+8), opening trading pairs with USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY. The token will carry a Seed Tag label.https://t.co/YMCAIiMiG1 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 21, 2025

Turtle is a Web3 DeFi protocol that rewards users for on-chain actions like staking and liquidity provision without requiring smart contracts or surrendering custody of assets.

Along with the upcoming coin listing on Binance, the community also sees an exclusive airdrop, Turtle Booster Program.

The initiative offers participants a chance to earn a share of 15 million TURTLE tokens (1.5% of the total supply) by completing tasks and supporting the project during its early development phase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.