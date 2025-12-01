BitMine Surpasses 3% of Ethereum Supply Ahead of Fusaka Upgrade

Key Notes

The company increased weekly ETH purchases by 39%, acquiring 96,798 tokens ahead of the December 3 Fusaka network upgrade.

BMNR stock ranks as the 39th-most-traded US equity with $1.7 billion in average daily volume, surpassing General Electric.

BitMine maintains the world's largest ETH treasury and plans to launch a staking validator network in early 2026.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) reported holdings of 3.73 million ETH tokens as of November 30, equating to more than 3% of the Ethereum ETH $2 808 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $338.44 B Vol. 24h: $37.99 B token supply.

This marks two-thirds of the way toward the company’s “Alchemy of 5%” objective. Total crypto, cash, and other holdings reached $12.1 billion, including 192 Bitcoin BTC $86 752 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $93.24 B , a $36 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and $882 million in unencumbered cash, according to their announcement.

🧵

BitMine provided its latest holdings update for Dec 1st, 2025: $12.1 billion in total crypto + "moonshots":

-3,726,499 ETH at $3,008 per ETH (@coinbase)

– 192 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $36 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (“moonshots”) and

– unencumbered cash of $882… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) December 1, 2025

BitMine Accelerates ETH Purchases Ahead of Ethereum Upgrade and Fed Decisions

Thomas Lee, Fundstrat chairman and BitMine leader, noted the firm bought 96,798 ETH in the past week, a 39% increase in weekly purchases. Purchases accelerated ahead of the Fusaka upgrade, set for December 3, which promises gains in scalability, security, and network usability.

Lee also pointed to the Federal Reserve moves, including ending quantitative tightening and a projected rate cut on December 10, as supportive factors following the October 10 market event.

BMNR Stock Maintains a High Liquidity Status

BMNR ranks as the 39th-most-traded US stock, with a five-day average daily volume of $1.7 billion, ahead of General Electric. On December 1, shares traded between $29 and $31, with volume exceeding 30 million shares, up from an average of 54 million, and it is the 5th-most-traded stock, with 34.7 million shares traded, according to Yahoo! Finance. The stock’s 52-week range spans $3.20 to $161, reflecting volatility tied to crypto treasury announcements and the price of Ethereum.

BitMine holds the most extensive ETH treasury globally, widening the gap, and is the second-largest overall crypto treasury after Strategy Inc. Backers of its stocks include ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, and Kraken. With all this impetus, the firm plans to launch a staking solution, the Made in America Validator Network, in early 2026 to optimize its use of its Ethereum treasury.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.