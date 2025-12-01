Solana Funds Net $100M Inflows in November: Can SOL Price Stay Above $100 in 2025?

Key Notes

Solana investment products drew $101.7 million in November, ranking behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in institutional preference.

Open interest fell 11.43% while trading volume surged 75%, indicating position adjustments rather than mass exits among derivatives traders.

Technical indicators show 74.15% probability of rebound with $100 support holding, though bearish momentum persists below $140 resistance.

Solana SOL $126.4 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $70.72 B Vol. 24h: $6.94 B price fell another 9% on December 1, before stabilizing at $123, extending last month’s decline after closing November at $133 with a 30% drawdown. Market data shows Solana investment products still attracted $101.7 million in net inflows during November, underscoring steady institutional demand even as price action weakened.

A CoinShares report shared by the Solana news aggregator on December 1 showed Bitcoin BTC $86 449 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $92.43 B leading with $2.8 billion in November inflows, while Ethereum ETH $2 797 24h volatility: 7.7% Market cap: $337.61 B Vol. 24h: $37.48 B followed with $1.3 billion.

XRP XRP $2.03 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $122.37 B Vol. 24h: $5.37 B funds took in $785 million, approximately 672% more than Solana’s $101.7 million, emphasizing the sizable gap in preference for XRP over SOL among US corporate investors, despite Solana’s staking yield feature. Cardano ADA $0.38 24h volatility: 10.1% Market cap: $14.08 B Vol. 24h: $920.34 M funds also drew $18.9 million, while Litecoin LTC $77.48 24h volatility: 7.8% Market cap: $5.93 B Vol. 24h: $852.67 M and SUI SUI $1.34 24h volatility: 13.0% Market cap: $5.06 B Vol. 24h: $922.85 M attracted $7.6 million and $2.1 million respectively.

Amid the sell-off on December 1, Solana derivatives markets flashed resilience signals. Open interest declined 11.43% to $6.68 billion, but trading volume surged 75% to $17.76 billion. The gap between open interest dip and the 75% volume spike signals the majority of the intraday activity was from traders opting to adjust their positions rather than exit.

Solana Price Forecast: Can Bulls Prevent a Breakdown Below $100?

Solana enters December trading below $123. With macro sentiment still weak, the $100 support can hold through early 2025. The weekly chart shows SOL trading firmly below the 7-week and 30-week moving averages, with the 50-week average at $176 acting as mid-term resistance and capping any meaningful recovery attempt.

The Breakout Probability indicator suggests Solana price is unlikely to break below $100. The current reading shows 23.65% risk of further downside and 74.15% chances of an early rebound.

However, momentum indicators suggest bears may continue to dictate pacing until SOL price retakes $140. The RSI at 37.25 is below the midline, consistent with a market not yet prepared for a sustained reversal. The profitability ratio of 66.89% indicates most holders remain in profit, which historically increases the probability of deeper retracement as traders are able to tolerate drawdowns without triggering capitulation as seen in derivative market action on December 1.

If SOL reclaims the $140 channel, it reopens upside targets at $155 near the 50-week moving average. Failure to close above the $120 support band exposes SOL price to the critical $100.68 support. A break below that level invalidates the current resilience narrative and places SOL in a deeper corrective phase.

