Bitvavo Expands Footprint In EU With New License In The Netherlands

Key Notes

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo has secured a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) licence in the Netherlands. The Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) granted the license to the firm, presenting it with the opportunity to operate across Europe under the new regulatory framework.

MiCA Licenses Become Sought-after

With the newly received MiCA license, Bitvavo gets to offer its crypto services across the 30 nations in the European Economic Area, including Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Mark Nuvelstijn, CEO and co-founder of Bitvavo, noted that the license offers the clarity and confidence that Bitvavo needs to fulfil its ambition.

This ambition is to become the leading digital asset trading platform in Europe. Already, it has secured the spot of the largest player globally in the EUR spot market. According to Bitvavo, the digital Asset service provider holds registrations in several countries, including France, Austria, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Securing the MiCA license is a huge achievement for Bitvavo. Several companies have submitted their applications even before the rule took effect in December 2024. So far, regulators in the various EU states have been able to approve licenses for just a few crypto exchanges.

The Netherlands has awarded up to four MiCA licences to crypto exchanges. In December 2024, US-headquartered firm MoonPay secured an operational license to enter the Dutch market under the European Union’s MiCA regulation. This move enabled MoonPay to offer its full range of services to users in the region, including both fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat payment options.

About a week ago, American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase secured a MiCA license from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). The Brian Armstrong-led firm also hinted at its plan to relocate its European hub from Ireland, capitalizing on Luxembourg’s progressive regulatory stance on digital innovation and financial infrastructure.

Other exchanges that have received the MiCA licence are OKX, Crypto.com, Kraken, Bybit, and Bitpanda. This MiCA license is designed to standardize and regulate the crypto market across Europe. It has a primary focus on investor protection, financial stability, and innovation.

Crypto Regulation in the US and the UK

It is worth noting that the subject of cryptocurrency regulation is gaining significant traction in various jurisdictions worldwide. Rather than fight the evolution of crypto, several governments are now more interested in implementing rules and policies that safeguard residents and their assets.

In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiated key measures to overhaul crypto regulation. This followed the establishment of the crypto task force, which aims to determine which “digital assets” constitute securities, thereby altering the way Web3 firms register.

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce, who is leading the newly formed crypto task force, highlighted the need for a collaborative approach in shaping cryptocurrency regulations.

Last May, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) invited the public and those in the cryptocurrency industry to share their thoughts on how certain crypto services should be regulated under British law. This move aligns with its plan to introduce rules that protect users and provide businesses with clear guidance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.