Key Notes

FCA opens discussion on regulating DeFi, staking, and crypto lending in the UK.

Feedback invited from public and industry before June 13, 2025.

Part of FCA’s 2025–2030 strategy for smarter crypto oversight.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has asked the public and those in the crypto industry to share their views on how some digital asset services should be handled under British law. This is part of a broader effort to introduce rules that protect users and give businesses clear guidance.

FCA Outlines Next Steps for Crypto Regulation

Recently, the FCA released a discussion paper. According to the update, the regulator wants feedback on staking, lending, borrowing, crypto intermediaries, and decentralized finance (DeFi). These digital asset services have multiplied but are not yet under formal regulation in the UK.

It is worth noting that the paper also mentioned a growing concern about people using credit to buy crypto. The FCA is asking whether limits should be placed on this. According to the regulator, clear rules will give people more trust in the sector and help the market grow safely.

David Geale, who oversees payments and digital finance at the FCA, said the regulator wants to create a system that allows safe innovation while protecting users. He explained that the crypto industry is growing, and it is important to make sure it grows fairly, securely, and transparently.

The paper follows draft legislation published earlier by the UK Treasury this week. Once this becomes law, the FCA will have the power to oversee certain crypto activities. The FCA’s current paper builds on what it learned from earlier meetings with businesses and groups in the crypto space.

It is essential to add that this is part of a larger Crypto Roadmap project. The roadmap sets out the FCA’s plan for integrating different parts of the crypto market into its system. Other areas the FCA plans to investigate include market abuse, how tokens are listed or disclosed, how stablecoins are held, and what financial rules crypto firms should follow.

Meanwhile, the Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) launched its first educational course for political leaders. The three-day programme was designed to help lawmakers better understand the crypto space so they can make informed decisions when shaping and developing digital asset policies.

Ties Into Broader FCA Goals for the Next Five Years

This move is also part of the FCA’s new five-year strategy, which will run from 2025 to 2030. Over this period, the regulator says it will focus on making rules more transparent, supporting long-term economic growth, helping people understand their money better, and tackling financial crime.

According to the update, the FCA is open to hearing from various voices, including firms, investors, and everyday users. The deadline for feedback is 13 June 2025. Once responses are reviewed, the FCA plans to publish a full consultation later this year before finalizing the rules.

Based on general perception, the FCA hopes to strike the right balance by taking this step, allowing the crypto industry to move forward, but with guardrails to protect everyone involved.

While American regulators are also eyeing similar moves, Democratic lawmaker Gerald E. Connolly has urged the US Treasury to halt plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve, describing it as unsound fiscal policy with no clear benefits.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.