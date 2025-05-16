Key Notes

Institutional interest in IBIT continues to grow, with a 19% increase in institutional holders during Q1 2025.

Key players include Goldman Sachs as the largest IBIT holder and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala with $408.5 million worth of shares.

Bitcoin price, buoyed by institutional activity, is up 2% today, targeting a breakout above $104.9K, and further to new all-time highs.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) continues to dominate US ETF inflows while scooping an additional 3975 Bitcoin worth $410 million on Thursday. IBIT has been dominating he entire US Bitcoin ETF market single-handedly with $45.4 billion in inflows since inception, highlighting strong institutional demand. BTC BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B price is up 2% once again today, eyeing a potential breakout above $104K, and hitting fresh all-time highs.

Blackrock bitcoin etf (ibit) hits new milestones

On Thursday, BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) was the only US ETF to see mammoth inflows of $410 million. On the other hand, Fidelity’s FBTC saw $123 million in outflows, Ark Invest’s ARK saw $132 million of outflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw $32 million in outflows, as per data from Farside Investors.

🚨 BLACKROCK BUYS 3975 BITCOIN FOLLOW THE MONEY 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/5YHbh5BODU — Thomas Fahrer (@thomas_fahrer) May 16, 2025

According to crypto trader “Trader T,” institutional activity around IBIT has shown mixed signals during Q1 2025.

Increase in holders: The number of institutional holders rose by 19%, signaling growing interest in the asset among institutional investors.

The number of institutional holders rose by 19%, signaling growing interest in the asset among institutional investors. Decline in ownership percentage: Despite the rise in holders, overall institutional ownership dropped to 25%, down from 30% in the previous quarter.

Trader T noted that while the decrease in ownership percentage might raise concerns, preliminary data for Q2 suggests a potential recovery.

$IBIT Institutional Ownership – Q1 2025 Overview

– Number of institutional holders increased by 19%

– Institutional ownership decreased to 25%, down from 30%

(Based on current insights, Q2 is expected to show improvement—no cause for concern.) https://t.co/kDCScJvCWI pic.twitter.com/5T7C08RRIn — Trader T (@thepfund) May 16, 2025

In the latest disclosure and 13F filing, the Wisconsin Investment Board has fully liquidated its holdings in the BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) during the fiscal quarter ending in March. The original investment was valued at approximately $321 million. On the other hand, banking giant Goldman Sachs is the largest holder of IBIT at this moment.

At the same time, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, has revealed its ownership of 8,726,972 shares in BlackRock’s IBIT, valued at $408.5 million. Over the past month, following massive inflows, IBIT share price has staged a strong recovery with 22% gains.

Btc price eyes moves to all-time highs

Prominent crypto trader Captain Faibik highlighted Bitcoin’s bullish momentum, noting that buyers remain firmly in control. He emphasized that clearing the key resistance level at $104.9K is critical to confirming a breakout and paving the way for a new all-time high (ATH).

$BTC Bulls are in complete Control..📈 Bulls need to clear the 104.9k Resistance to confirm the breakout and open the doors to a new ATH..#Crypto #Bitcoin #BTC pic.twitter.com/p3xiUuWbmR — Captain Faibik 🐺 (@CryptoFaibik) May 16, 2025

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🐮 Why btcbull presale can become a good opportunity for you

Bitcoin mavericks like Michael Saylor also believe the BTC price to hit $1 million in the long term. Should this happen, a project dubbed BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) is ready to capitalize on the momentum.

This unique token rewards holders with real Bitcoin as $BTC reaches new milestones. Currently in its presale phase, $BTCBULL has already raised over $5 million in early funding.

Btc bull: project details

BTC Bull Token is a groundbreaking project built to reward its holders with real Bitcoin whenever $BTC achieves a new price milestone.

Key info:

Token price: $0.002515

Funds raised: $5,825,196.12

Payment methods: Crypto, Card

Ticker: BTCBULL

The mechanism, known as milestone farming, is straightforward: once Bitcoin reaches $150,000, the system activates, distributing Bitcoin airdrops proportional to each holder’s $BTCBULL balance.

This process continues at $200,000, $250,000, $300,000, and so on, scaling with Bitcoin’s price growth, potentially to $1 million and beyond.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.