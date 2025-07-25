BlackRock Digital Assets Lead Moves to $1.3B Ethereum Holder SharpLink Gaming

Key Notes

Joseph Chalom, architect of BlackRock's $10B iShares Ethereum Trust, transitions to lead SharpLink's Ethereum strategy.

SharpLink has accumulated 360,807 ETH valued at $1.3 billion while generating 567 ETH through strategic staking operations.

The appointment reinforces institutional confidence in Ethereum's infrastructure for treasury management and decentralized finance.

Joseph Chalom, the longtime digital assets lead at BlackRock, has been appointed Co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, one of the world’s largest corporate holders of ETH, marking another major milestone in institutional adoption of Ethereum.

Chalom’s appointment comes as SharpLink doubles down on its Ethereum treasury strategy. According to a recent CoinDesk report, the company has now acquired roughly 360,807 ETH, valued at approximately $1.3 billion, and generated 567 ETH in staking rewards.

“I am joining SharpLink because I see a powerful opportunity to help shape the future of financial infrastructure and decentralized finance, […] SharpLink’s commitment to aligning its strategic direction with the Ethereum ecosystem reflects a bold and forward-thinking vision,” said Chalom.

Chalom played a central role in launching the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), a BlackRock fund that now holds over $10 billion in assets, the third-fastest ETF in history to reach that milestone.

SharpLink Eyes Institutional Adoption Growth

SharpLink’s ETH investment strategy centers on Ethereum’s capabilities for secure staking, scalable treasury operations, and asset tokenization—key areas attracting institutional players’ interest.

Applauding the ex-BlackRock chief’s appointment, SharpLink Chairman Joseph Lubin, who also founded Ethereum development studio ConsenSys, said “Few executives in the world have had the kind of impact Joseph has had in unlocking institutional adoption of digital assets.”

According to the statement, current CEO Rob Phythian will take on a new role as President, continuing on the board while Chalom leads the next phase of Ethereum-focused investment growth strategy.

