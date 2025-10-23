Blockchain.com Receives MiCA License in Malta, Appoints FIMA Chair as Director of EU Operations

Key Notes

The Malta-issued license positions the firm to expand compliant custody and treasury services throughout Europe.

Recent Singapore regulatory approval demonstrates Blockchain.com's global expansion strategy beyond European markets.

The company strengthens governance ahead of potential US public listing through SPAC merger discussions.

Luxembourg-based fintech firm Blockchain.com can legally offer wallet and custody services in the European Economic Area (EEA) after securing its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Maltese Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith shared the news in an Oct. 23 post on X, calling it a “major step forward” for the firm.

Excited to share that @blockchain.com has officially received our MiCA license. This is a major step forward for our mission to build a more open, transparent, and compliant digital asset ecosystem across Europe. With Malta as our hub, we’re scaling solutions tailored to… — Peter Smith (@OneMorePeter) October 23, 2025

Smith also praised “Malta’s regulatory clarity and strategic position” in a statement, where he referred to the country as “the ideal hub to scale Blockchain.com’s European operations.”

MiCA License Opens Door to 30 European Markets

Blockchain.com says it will begin scaling its European services with new, MiCA-compliant products. According to a press release, it will begin offering secure digital asset custody, treasury, and wallet services to all of the EEA’s 30 member states.

The firm also announced the appointment of Fiorentina D’Amore “to lead the execution of the EU strategy.” D’Amore is the Chairperson of Financial Institutions Malta Association (FIMA).

Blockchain.com has also recently received regulatory approval to scale its operations beyond Europe. As Coinspeaker reported on Aug. 1, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, granted Blockchain.com a major payment institution (MPI) license, allowing it to provide accredited customers with digital payment token (DPT) services.

The flurry of recent activity comes as the company seeks a US public listing through a SPAC merger, according to an Oct. 20 report. While no clear details have emerged yet, Blockchain.com has reportedly engaged in advisory discussions with Cohen & Company Capital Markets.

It has also shored up its legal team over the past couple of months, appointing Timothy Flynn, former KPMG CEO and JPMorgan board member, and Landon Edmond, Klaviyo’s chief legal officer, to its board.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.