Italy Sets Hard MiCA Clock For Crypto Firms: Stay Or Exit

Italian financial market supervisor Consob drew a line in the sand on MiCA in a recent communication. It tells crypto firms that the transition from Italy’s light-touch VASP (virtual asset service provider) regime to full MiCA authorization now runs on a fixed timetable with a shutdown consequence for anyone who does not get on the CASP (crypto asset service provider) track.

What’s Changing for Italian Crypto Companies

All VASPs that have been on the OAM register since 2024 can continue operating under the old rules only until June 30, 2025, according to Consob’s MiCA adaptation scheme. A VASP that files a CASP application in Italy or another EU state by December 30, 2025, can continue to serve Italian clients. A firm that misses the filing date must stop Italian operations by June 30, 2026, and return crypto and fiat to users under Italian guidance.

Later guidance cited by local legal analysis and a December 2025 Consob reminder tightens the practical horizon. CASPs that still sit in the authorization queue after December 30, 2025, face a hard end to transitional treatment on June 30, 2026, when Italy’s MiCA window fully closes. Italy, therefore, compresses the MiCA transitional regime, which would otherwise run until July 1, 2026, into a shorter path that requires earlier clarity on which platforms will stay.

“VASPs that do not apply for authorization as Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) by the deadline must cease operations and return funds to customers.”

Recommendations for Crypto Users in Italy

Consob also told retail users in its latest public notice to check their provider’s status on the OAM VASP list or the ESMA CASP register before year’s end. Moreover, they’re told to demand a plan if the platform has not communicated how it will comply with MiCA. If a firm is not duly registered or authorized after the cutoff, customers have the right to ask for the return of their funds or tokens.

Legal commentary from firms tracking MiCA, including CMS and Mielo Group, notes that Italy already extended the national MiCA transition once to align with the EU timetable. However, it chose one of the stricter national options by limiting how long pre‑MiCA VASPs can rely on grandfathering.

Large global exchanges that serve Italy through passported EU entities already face MiCA build‑outs across the bloc. Mid‑tier brokers that used Italy’s VASP regime as a low-friction entry now confront an earlier capital, governance, and compliance bar or an orderly wind‑down.

The Institutional Take

For desks, Italy turns MiCA from a distant policy story into an execution calendar. Any venue, broker, or custodian that still treats OAM registration as a cheap access point to Italian flow now has fixed dates for derisking counterparty exposure.

The real pressure lands on mid‑sized offshore exchanges and local brokers that lack an EU banking or MTF license and that face a binary choice between absorbing MiCA’s governance, capital, and conduct rules or exiting and handing back client assets. Expect sharper questions in DDQs about where a venue sits on the OAM register, whether it has filed a CASP application, and which national authority leads supervision. After June 30, 2026, an unlicensed operator serving Italian users moves from a regulatory grey area to a clear enforcement risk, with apparent implications for trapped balances and forced migration of Italian volume to better‑capitalized, fully‑authorized EU platforms.

