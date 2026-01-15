Key Notes

BNB Foundation sent 1,371,703.66 BNB to a burn address on Jan.

15, which marks the first quarterly burn of 2026.

The remaining total supply stands at 136.36 million BNB with a target reduction goal of 100 million tokens.

A separate gas fee burning protocol has destroyed roughly 281,000 BNB since its launch.

BNB Chain has completed its 34th quarterly token burn, which destroyed approximately 1.37 million BNB worth $1.29 billion. The event marks the network’s first scheduled supply reduction of 2026.

The burn removed 1,371,703.66 BNB BNB $930.9 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $126.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.84 B from circulation, according to the official BNB Chain announcement. The destruction reduced the total circulating supply to 136,361,367 BNB.

Blockchain records confirm the tokens were sent to a designated burn address that permanently removes them from circulation. The burn transaction was processed on Jan. 15 at approximately 08:43 UTC.

BscScan transaction record showing 1,371,703.6655 BNB ($1.29 billion) sent to the null address (0x000…dEaD) on Jan. 15, 2026. | Source: BscScan

Supply Reduction Mechanism

BNB Chain operates an Auto-Burn system designed to reduce the total supply to 100 million tokens over time. The system calculates burn amounts based on the token’s price and network activity during each quarter. Recent network upgrades have increased block production frequency, and the Auto-Burn formula parameters have been adjusted accordingly.

The network also runs a gas fee burning protocol that destroys a portion of transaction fees in real time. Since its introduction, roughly 281,000 BNB have been destroyed through this method. The BNB Smart Chain does not create new tokens, which means the supply only decreases over time.

Recent Network Activity

The burn arrived one day after BNB Chain completed its Fermi hard fork, as previously reported by Coinspeaker. That upgrade reduced block production time to 0.45 seconds.

BNB/USDT hourly chart showing price action on Jan. 15, 2026 | Source: TradingView

Market reaction was initially muted. BNB declined from $942 to $938 in the three hours following the on-chain transaction. After BNB Chain posted its official announcement, the price recovered from a session low of $937 to a high of $945. BNB currently trades near $939 with a market capitalization of approximately $128.78 billion.

The token reached an all-time high of $1,369.99 in October 2025 and remains roughly 31% below that peak. Trading volume over the past 24 hours totaled $1.89 billion.

