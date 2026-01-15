Key Notes

Users can verify fund origins through blockchain history or exchange account verification without revealing their identity.

Vitalik Buterin co-authored the foundational research paper in 2023 and invested in 0xbow's funding round.

The underlying technology launched on Ethereum in March 2025 and has processed over 17,000 transactions.

Brevis and BNB Chain BNB $930.9 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $126.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.84 B are working with 0xbow to launch an Intelligent Privacy Pool on BNB Chain in Q1 2026.

The tool allows crypto users to prove their funds come from compliant sources without exposing their transaction history.

Verification platform Brevis said the pool represents an advance over earlier privacy tools that could only hide transactions.

The new system adds compliance features while protecting user privacy, according to the company’s announcement.

BNB Chain confirmed the partnership would enable users to verify credentials and conduct private transactions.

Users can prove details about their wallet history without revealing which wallet belongs to them.

We're teaming up with @brevis_zk to level up privacy infrastructure on BNB Chain 🤝 The Intelligent Privacy Pool, supported by @0xbowio, will debut in Q1 2026 as the first implementation to unlock privacy-preserving & compliant use cases such as:

🔸 Proving credentials without… https://t.co/S1S6LThc3C — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) January 15, 2026

How the Pool Works

The pool offers two ways for users to verify their eligibility for private withdrawals, according to 0xbow. The first option checks a user’s blockchain transaction history to confirm funds came from compliant sources.

The second lets users prove they control a verified exchange account without revealing their identity.

Deposits that pass compliance checks enter an approved pool. Only funds in this pool can be withdrawn privately.

The system can remove deposits linked to sanctions or criminal activity, according to the Brevis announcement.

We're excited to announce our collaboration with @brevis_zk to bring privacy pools to @BNBCHAIN. BNB users will be able to prove eligibility through ZK-verified onchain history or exchange account status before entering the pool. Privacy and compliance, working together. https://t.co/84kg0Z3A89 pic.twitter.com/d0F1Z4S6ws — 0xbow.io (@0xbowio) January 15, 2026

Buterin-Backed Technology

The protocol builds on 0xbow’s Privacy Pools, which launched on Ethereum ETH $3 292 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $396.85 B Vol. 24h: $32.00 B on March 31, 2025.

Blockchain records show the system has processed 17,479 transactions in the 290 active days since deployment.

Vitalik Buterin co-authored the September 2023 research paper underlying the technology. The paper proposed a system where users could demonstrate their funds are not connected to illicit sources while keeping their transaction details private.

The Ethereum co-founder invested in 0xbow’s March 2024 funding round and was among the first users when Privacy Pools launched.

Buterin recently argued that privacy technology has matured enough to build applications without relying on centralized companies.

The push for compliant privacy tools comes as regulators scrutinize the sector. Samourai Wallet founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Hill were sentenced to five and four years in prison in November 2025 for operating the Bitcoin mixer.

Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm also faces sentencing after U.S. prosecutors alleged the privacy tool facilitated money laundering.

0xbow raised $3.5 million in November 2025 from investors including Coinbase Ventures and Starbloom Capital. BNB Chain currently holds $7.4 billion in total value locked across its network.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.