BNB Chain Launches Payments For Amazon’s AWS Customers: Can BNB Price Hold $830?

Key Notes

BNB Chain announced on Dec. 18 that AWS customers can now pay for services using BNB through Better Payment Network (BNP), built on BNB Chain. The integration targets faster settlement, lower transaction fees, and simpler cross-border payment execution.

According to the official press release, BNBChain now positions BNP as a bridge between digital assets and traditional finance workflows for businesses.

It brings together regulated stablecoin issuers, financial institutions, DeFi venues, and market makers. BNB Chain framed the partnership as another step toward enterprise-grade, on-chain payment rails.

Sarah Song, BNB Chain’s Head of Business Development, said the move expands practical BNB usage, citingsupport for low-cost global payments for firms integrating on-chain settlement into operations.

BPN founder Rica Fu also said “BPN’s architecture is designed to support secure, scalable transaction processing for institutional and retail businesses.” She added that AWS billing integration showcases operational efficiency gains from digital-asset payments.

BNB Price Forecast: Can bears extend the double-top breakdown toward $820?

BNB’s 12-hour price chart shows a clear double-top formation, with two failed breakout attempts capped under $940. The neckline area around $875 has flipped into resistance after the breakdown.

BNB price is now trading below the 20-period basis near $875 and under the lower band near $836. That placement signals sellers still control momentum, even as prices stagnated intraday. RSI near 35 shows heavy downside pressure, with conditions nearing oversold on this timeframe.

If bears keep BNB below $830 for consecutive sessions, BNB price risks downside continuation. The double-top pattern currently points to the $820 level as the next bearish target, with $800 as follow-through risk.

Conversely, BNB must hold above $820 to keep up hopes of short-term rebound.

A bullish recovery case starts with reclaiming $845, then closing back above $875. Until then, rebound attempts may remain capped under $830.

