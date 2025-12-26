BNB Now Available on Gemini in a Milestone for US Users’ Access

Key Notes

Binance Coin (BNB) is now available on the US crypto exchange Gemini, giving users another option to trade and store the altcoin. Notably, the update allows Gemini customers to access BNB $842.1 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $116.06 B Vol. 24h: $991.00 M directly on a regulated American platform.

According to a recent Gemini announcement, the exchange now supports BNB $842.1 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $116.06 B Vol. 24h: $991.00 M , which can be traded and held on its platform. Users can buy, sell, and keep the token using Gemini’s custody services. This is an essential milestone for BNB because Gemini is known for taking a careful approach when adding new assets, especially in the United States.

BNB was created in 2017 by Binance and later became the main asset of the BNB Chain. At first, it was mainly used to get lower trading fees on the Binance exchange. Today, BNB is used to pay network fees and support activity across many apps built on the BNB Chain.

Gemini pointed out that BNB has long been tied to fee discounts and promotions on Binance, depending on certain conditions. While Gemini and Binance are separate companies, the listing allows US users to access BNB without relying on overseas platforms.

This follows other notable developments Gemini has introduced in recent weeks. Gemini recently launched a new prediction market platform known as Gemini Predictions, now accessible in all 50 US states via its website and iOS app.

Binance Coin (BNB) Amid Altcoin Drawdown

The listing comes during a difficult period for most altcoins. Data shows that interest in smaller cryptocurrencies has remained low for much of the year. Many popular tokens have seen sharp price drops. ADA $0.36 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $13.09 B Vol. 24h: $644.31 M has fallen well below past levels (-60% this year), and XRP $1.88 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $113.71 B Vol. 24h: $2.01 B has also lost much of its earlier gains (-14%).

Despite this trend, Binance Coin (BNB) has held up better than many other altcoins. As of writing, BNB is trading at $841.63, after reaching an all-time high on October 6.

Some industry leaders have questioned whether many altcoins can survive long-term. This has pushed more investors toward BTC $88 884 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $38.07 B , which is still seen as the safest option in crypto. In this climate, Gemini’s decision to list Binance Coin (BNB) shows that the coin continues to meet exchange standards. The move places BNB among a small group of altcoins now gaining access to major US platforms.

