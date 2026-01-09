Key Notes

With this filing, Grayscale becomes the second major asset manager after VanEck to pursue a spot BNB ETF.

Following the filing, BNB price posted modest gains and is attempting to break key resistance below $900.

Technical analysts point to bullish chart patterns and a multi-year uptrend for BNB, with near-term targets around $1,000–$3,000.

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has filed for a spot BNB ETF in a push to bring an exchange-traded fund for the fifth-largest crypto. Following the development, BNB BNB $890.0 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $122.26 B Vol. 24h: $1.23 B price is showing some healthy uptick, gaining 1.79%, with analysts predicting a rally past $1,000 soon. The filing comes at a time when altcoin ETFs for XRP and Solana show strength as more crypto ETFs remain the theme for 2026.

Grayscale Files for Spot BNB ETF in Delaware Court

Crypto asset manager Grayscale took initial steps toward launching a Binance Coin (BNB) exchange-traded fund by registering a statutory trust in the state of Delaware. The filing, dated Jan. 8, 2026, is a preliminary move that precedes a formal application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

With this move, Grayscale becomes the second major asset manager to pursue a BNB-focused ETF, following a similar effort by VanEck.

Grayscale BNB ETF Filing | Source: Delaware Gov. Website

Asset manager Grayscale has been actively pursuing crypto ETFs with products for Solana ETF (GSOL), Chainlink ETF (GLNK), and XRP ETF (GXRP) already in the market. In November 2025, the asset manager also filed to convert its ZCash Trust to an ETF.

Analysts Predict BNB Price Upside Past $1000 Soon

Following this development around a BNB ETF, the Binance Coin price has shown modest gains. However, it still faces rejection and is trading under $900 resistance as of press time.

Based on the BNB technical setup, some market analysts believe that the altcoin is ready for a rally to $1,000. Speaking on the development, popular market analyst Crypto Rand noted Binance Coin (BNB) is showing renewed bullish momentum after forming a technical double-bottom pattern above the $850 level.

According to the analyst, BNB is now pressing against key horizontal resistance, with price action suggesting a potential breakout. If the resistance is cleared, BNB price could make its next move to $1,000, noted the analyst.

Eyes on $BNB after printing a double bottom over the $850 is now pushing for the breakout on horizontal resistance and heating up engines to smash the $1,000 range again ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UnIPNPSb3G — Rand (@cryptorand) January 6, 2026

On the other hand, crypto analyst Crypto Patel has set an aggressive long-term target for BNB. He noted that the altcoin is showing major strength after breaking out from its previous all-time high and has turned it into a key support level.

BNB continues to trade above a multi-year ascending trendline, reinforcing the broader bullish structure. However, he said that any dip under $800 could push it into the long-term accumulation zone of $500–$800 range.

$BNB Price Forecast 2026 | Is $10,000 BNB Coming? | Analysis By CryptoPatel#BNB Bounced From $500 Support, Broke Its Previous ATH, And Cleared Major Resistance At $700., This Zone Is Now Strong Support. Currently Consolidating Near $800. Key Insights:

Multi-Year Ascending… pic.twitter.com/roYNKtYvVJ — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) January 3, 2026

On the upside, the analyst outlined a $3,000 target during the next bull phase, while projecting a much higher macro-cycle target between $10,000 and $20,000 if bullish momentum persists.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.