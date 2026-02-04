Key Notes

BSC recently crossed the 2 billion mark for its cumulative active addresses.

BNB price is 2.69% down over the last 24 hours, deviating from investor expectations.

With compounding positive trends, a new high is expected soon.

On Feb. 4, BNB Smart Chain announced that the cumulative active addresses on BSC had crossed the 2 billion mark. According to the announcement, this feat was not the result of a few months of activities, but several years of on-chain activity. Despite this bullish news, BNB BNB $741.7 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $101.07 B Vol. 24h: $2.08 B price has failed to respond positively.

BNB Price Is Almost 3% Down

CoinMarketCap data shows that BNB is currently trading at $748.95, corresponding with a 2.69% decline over the last 24 hours. Investors and market watchers are disappointed at the performance of the coin.

Cumulative active addresses on BSC just crossed the 2B mark 🤩 Years of onchain activity compounded to this milestone! Source: @DefiLlama pic.twitter.com/7myPtqDR5s — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) February 4, 2026

Generally, the outlook of the coin does not conform to the positive sentiments that have surrounded the ecosystem recently. In mid-January, BNB Chain completed its 34th quarterly token burn. This translated to the permanent destruction of approximately 1.37 million BNB worth $1.29 billion at the time. The event marked the network’s first scheduled supply reduction of 2026.

With a new circulating supply of 136,361,367 BNB, this event was expected to drive the price of BNB to new highs. However, the broader crypto market meltdown has suppressed BNB’s price action.

Notably, BNB Chain even runs an Auto-Burn system that is designed to crash the total supply to 100 million tokens over time. The works by calculating burn amounts based on the token’s price and the activity of the network during each quarter.

More Achievements within the BNB Chain Ecosystem

In January 2026, BNB Chain completed its “Short Block Interval Roadmap” with the successful activation of the Fermi hard fork. The Fermi hard fork was activated with a focus on scaling throughput on the protocol.

The network reached the upgrade at block height 75140593. This heralded the transition from the Maxwell block time reduction of 0.75 seconds to a new 0.45-second production speed.

This technical achievement drove the Ethereum-compatible environment closer to the physical limits of global block propagation.

While the milestones may not have impacted strongly on the BNB price, several investors look forward to some price gains. In the near future, BNB price may react like it did when Grayscale filed for a spot BNB ETF.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.