Key Notes

BlackRock’s ETHA led with $85.4 million, pushing its total net inflows past $5.6 billion and solidifying its lead in institutional ETH exposure.

Analysts note a shift in institutional behavior as Bitcoin ETF inflows slow downwhile Ethereum ETF inflows have accelerated.

A "Golden Cross" pattern is visible on the ETH price chart, with analysts seeing $2,800 as the key breakout level.

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have jumped significantly to $150 million on July 4, the highest in nearly a month’s time. BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) led the inflows at $85.4 million, taking its net inflows since inception to more than $5.6 billion. BlackRock holds 1,773 million of ETH ETH $2 556 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $308.30 B Vol. 24h: $18.83 B , with ETHA’s net assets under management at $4.588 billion.

Moreover, market analyst Trader T spotted the ETF flow pattern in BlackRock’s crypto ETFs. It noted that since the end of April, Bitcoin has seen slowing ETF inflows despite rising prices, while Ethereum has experienced accelerating ETF inflows even as its price consolidates. This divergence suggests growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s long-term potential.

According to Farside Investors’ data, Fidelity’s FETH came second with $54.5 million in inflows, while Grayscale’s mini-Ether ETF saw $3.9 million. The rest of the US ETF issuers either saw zero or negative flows.

ETH Price Eyes $3000 With Strong Ethereum ETF Inflows and Exchange Outflows

ETH price has been recently showing strength with whale activity and rising ETF inflows. Popular market analysts point out a “Golden Cross” formation on the ETH chart pattern, as the short-term 50-day MA crosses past the 200-day MA, indicating strong bullish trading activity ahead.

GOLDEN CROSS IS FLASHING FOR ETHEREUM This is where bull markets tend to begin and history doesn’t take it lightly.$ETH is sending a clear signal:

The next leg isn’t a matter of if, but when. pic.twitter.com/qKhV8pux4L — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) July 3, 2025

According to analyst Daan Crypto Trades, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading within a broader consolidation zone between $2,100 and $2,800. Following a sharp pullback, ETH has staged a strong rebound and is now firmly back inside its local trading range.

The key level to watch is $2,800, which serves as a critical resistance point. A decisive breakout above this threshold could set the stage for a high-timeframe continuation toward the $3,000 to $4,000 region. Traders are closely monitoring this level as ETH builds momentum in early Q3.

$ETH Trading in the bigger ~$2.1K-$2.8K Range. Has seen a strong rebound since the last flush and now trading back within the local range. $2.8K is the big level to break for high timeframe continuation higher to the $3K-4K region. pic.twitter.com/Ndv44684FA — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) July 3, 2025

On the other hand, Ethereum exchange withdrawals have surged significantly. A wallet address identified as 0xACc7, potentially linked to crypto firm Matrixport, withdrew 10,000 ETH (worth approximately $25.97 million) from Binance roughly 20 minutes ago.

Over the past two days, the same wallet has moved a total of 50,734 ETH, valued at around $130 million, from both Binance and OKX, signaling aggressive accumulation activity.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.