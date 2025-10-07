Key Notes

Binance Smart Chain USDT transactions have been on the increase, triggered by a confluence of factors.

BSC network has emerged as the dominant hub for Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs).

It continues to outperform Ethereum and Solana in key performance metrics.

Blockchain analytics platform CryptoQuant has spotted some spikes in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $177.53 B Vol. 24h: $132.61 B transactions. This metric went from a baseline of around 2 million in daily transfers to hit a peak of 19.4 million. In an X post, CryptoOnChain from the analytics platform described the situation as the perfect storm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and memecoins.

BSC Outperforms Ethereum and Solana in DEX Volume

According to CryptoOnChain, there’s been a dramatic and sustained rally in daily USDT transfer events on the BSC network. He claimed that it started earlier this year, triggered by certain factors. In May alone, BSC recorded the minting of more than $4.5 billion in new USDT. This is sufficient to provide the necessary fuel to support the growing DeFi and memecoin ecosystems.

Precisely, the analyst explained that the surge did not happen as a result of some isolated phenomenon. Rather, it was a result of a powerful confluence of factors. One of such factors highlighted by CryptoOnChain is the emergence of the BSC network as the dominant hub for Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs).

In Q1 2025, it outperformed both Ethereum ETH $4 643 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $560.75 B Vol. 24h: $42.27 B and Solana SOL $225.8 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $123.42 B Vol. 24h: $8.42 B with a DEX volume of over $1.63 billion. As of the time of this writing, BSC’s 24-hour DEX volume is at $4.141 billion, still surpassing SOL and ETH

A significant percentage of this volume can be attributed to the excitement around Binance Launchpool projects, in addition to massive memecoin trading activities. Quite a number of retail users are attracted to the network, leading to unprecedented volume.

Notably, the BSC network has been strategic in its approach, especially with its ultra-low gas fees. It charges as low as $0.03 for its high-frequency transactions. Invariably, this takes away the challenge of entry barriers for retail traders, resulting in significant liquidity injection.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.