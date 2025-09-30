Binance Is Hotbed for Altcoin Breakout, Bullish Data Emerges

Key Notes

CryptoQuant analyst JA_Maartunn has highlighted the jump of Binance's altcoin volume share to 82.3%.

The highest this metric has ever recorded came in at 76%.

XPL, ASTR, SOL, and PUMP are mainly responsible for the spike. .

Binance’s altcoin volume outlook is following a movement that has market watchers wondering. According to blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the altcoin volume share recently hit an all-time high (ATH) of 82.3%. This marks a significant milestone because it has never reached this level in the past.

Binance Altcoin Volume Share Beats Previous Record

J.A. Maartunn, a top analyst at CryptoQuant, shared a chart to explain the current state of Binance’s altcoin volume share. He highlighted how the chart tracks the share of futures trading volume on Binance that is generated from altcoins against that from the flagship digital asset Bitcoin BTC $113 243 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $57.97 B .

Binance Altcoin Volume Share just hit an all-time high: 82.3% “Even during the 2021 bull run, the altcoin share didn’t reach this level. In May 2021, Altcoin Trading Volume (%) spiked to 76% at its highest. This was during the alt-season.” – By @JA_Maartun pic.twitter.com/NBthmDxwod — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) September 30, 2025

The closest percentage to this is 76%, which the broader crypto community saw in May 2021 when altcoin trading volume spiked significantly. To the recently recorded spike in altcoin volume share, the analyst noted, “Never before has altcoin activity dominated like this.”

Quite a number of altcoins have been spotted to be responsible for a major fraction of this traction. Maartunn listed Plasma (XPL), Astar (ASTR), Solana SOL $207.2 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $112.62 B Vol. 24h: $7.05 B , and Pump.Fun (PUMP) as a few of them.

XPL, ASTR, SOL and PUMP Leads Altcoin Volume Spike

Plasma, a Bitfinex-backed Layer-1 blockchain, has recorded some remarkable achievements lately. Barely a week after its launch, it has seen more than $3.14 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL).

This explosive adoption, including a listing on Binance and a critical partnership with hardware crypto wallet provider Backpack, trickled to its XPL token. It drove the Plasma’s growth up by 35%. In mid-September, only the PUMP token copped a 69% weekly gain, leaving market watchers in awe.

Solana price is currently trading around $206, although it had previously moved to more than $223. Analysts were expecting the altcoin to push towards $300 as all odds seemed to align in its favor. However, the tables turned a few days earlier, causing SOL to head for the ‘red’ zone.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.