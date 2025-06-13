Bulls vs Bears: Ether Whales Accumulate as Price Crashes 9%

Key Notes

ETH fell 8.2%, triggering a $28 billion drop in market cap and heavy liquidations.

Despite the panic-selling among retailers, whale accumulation increased.

Analysts suggest that ETH is still consolidating in a bullish channel.

Ethereum ETH $2 545 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $306.60 B Vol. 24h: $41.30 B experienced a sudden flash crash on Friday, plunging below the key $2,600 support level to trade around $2,518 at press time.

The drop wiped out nearly 8.2% of ETH price in just 24 hours, slashing over $28 billion from its total market capitalization.

The sharp price decline triggered a wave of liquidations on Binance, particularly in the $2,650–$2,430 range. This area saw major long position buildups, especially after ETH briefly touched $2,800 earlier in the week.

Smart Money Coming In

As the price tumbled, a chain reaction of stop-loss activations and liquidation orders intensified the downtrend. While retail traders exit their positions, several whales are buying aggressively.

According to on-chain data from LookonChain, the entity, possibly linked to Ethereum software developer ConsenSys, bought 2,825 ETH (worth $7.48 million) shortly after the crash.

The whale/institution (probably linked to ConsenSys) bought another 2,825 $ETH($7.48M) through OTC 4 hours ago. They have received a total of 160,736 $ETH(421M) in the past 2 weeks, with an average cost of ~$2,620. https://t.co/2uJ5ZvdW06https://t.co/aEusSJqeea pic.twitter.com/6kOsasvYJC — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 13, 2025

They have obtained a total of 160,736 ETH (worth $421 million) in the past two weeks, with an average buy-in around $2,620.

Early Friday morning, another whale scooped up 48,825 ETH ($127 million) from Coinbase and Wintermute at an average price of around $2,600. This whale is reportedly already sitting on $30 million in profits from earlier ETH trades.

While the crowd panic-sells $ETH, this whale – who’s already made ~$30M profit on $ETH – is buying $ETH crazily. Over the past 8 hours, he’s bought 48,825 $ETH($127M) from Coinbase and Wintermute at an average price of $2,605.https://t.co/7eUZQPGfROhttps://t.co/SHASXyPST1 pic.twitter.com/r7VZMz12tV — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 13, 2025

Despite the sharp downturn, Crypto Rover, a popular crypto analyst on X, suggests that ETH may still be in a phase of consolidation on higher time frames.

Notably, the second-largest cryptocurrency continues to trade within a parallel channel that’s been forming since May.

The analyst predicts a potential rally to $4,000 in the near term, provided ETH regains key resistance zones.

ETH Price Outlook

On the daily ETH price chart, the RSI indicates neutral momentum with a slight bearish tilt after the recent drop. It has not yet reached the oversold region, suggesting room for further downside if selling pressure continues.

However, if ETH manages to reclaim the $2,600–$2,750 zone, it would signal renewed strength, with a major resistance at $2,900.

Bollinger Bands have expanded and the price has broken below the middle band (20-day SMA) at $2,592, pointing to increased bearish momentum. A close below the lower band ($2,401) could lead to a drop to the next support at $2,250.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.