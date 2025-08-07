Key Notes

NIGHT token airdrop launched with a 60-day claim window.

Over 50% of the tokens were allocated to Cardano users.

Charles Hoskinson confirmed 470 million tokens already redeemed.

Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight Network, has officially kicked off its long-awaited NIGHT token airdrop, dubbed the “Glacier Drop.” Crypto experts are calling it one of the most ambitious airdrops in crypto history.

Notably, the Glacier Drop targets 30 million wallets across eight major blockchain ecosystems, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, BNB Chain, Avalanche, XRP Ledger, and Brave. It aims to onboard long-term users and encourage responsible token distribution.

The airdrop went live on Aug. 5, offering a 60-day claim window that will close on Oct. 4. Eligibility was determined based on a snapshot taken on July 11, selecting users who held at least $100 in native assets across the supported chains.

Midnight 🤝 @blockchain We're excited to announce https://t.co/EB1EF00bsH as an official ecosystem partner for Midnight. As part of the Glacier Drop, https://t.co/EB1EF00bsH is offering native support in their wallet—making it easier than ever for eligible users to claim their… pic.twitter.com/kxXyX4Ezj7 — Midnight (@MidnightNtwrk) August 6, 2025

Of the total supply, Cardano wallets received the largest share at 50%, followed by Bitcoin with 20%. The remaining 30% supply is distributed among the other networks.

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, hailed the launch as a milestone event, calling it the result of six years of hard work. Earlier today, he shared the latest updates on the airdrop, revealing that over 23,000 redemptions have been processed so far, totaling 470 million NIGHT tokens.

Midnight Update: 23,182 redemptions for a total of 470 million tokens! — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 7, 2025

How to Claim NIGHT Tokens

Users can claim NIGHT tokens with a three-step process through Midnight’s official portal. Users are first required to submit their Cardano destination addresses and sign a message to prove ownership.

After this, users have to wait for the allocation thaw when tokens are frozen initially, unlocking in four 25% installments across 360 days. Once unlocked, users can redeem tokens with a 90-day grace period.

Many users who claimed described the experience as smooth and well-guided, praising the user interface for delivering a reliable redemption process. However, many community members are not pleased with the Midnight airdrop rollout.

Some long-term supporters found their wallets ineligible for the drop despite holding ADA ADA $0.74 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $26.88 B Vol. 24h: $628.59 M for over five years. Others encountered technical glitches during the claiming process, with one common issue involving an “invalid signature” error on the Midnight platform.

no luck with my claim yet,when i try to claim thru midnight i get a msg sayin invalid signature, if i try thru yuroi get a msg sayin destination was used on blockchain before, any help with this @IOHK_Charles — david hurley (@hurkulese2021) August 7, 2025

Cardano users with Ledger wallets have faced issues signing the required message due to size limits. Midnight’s team, alongside Shielded Technologies, introduced a workaround using a zero-value transaction. The fix is under audit and is expected by Aug. 25.

Phased Distribution Strategy for Long-Term Adoption

The Glacier Drop follows a structured, three-phase release model. After the current claim period, a 30-day “Scavenger Mine” phase will redistribute unclaimed tokens to users solving on-chain challenges.

This will be followed by a four-year “Lost and Found” window for late claimants. The gradual thawing mechanism is designed to reduce market dumping and support steady ecosystem growth.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.