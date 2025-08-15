Cardano Price Faces Heavy Resistance After Crossing $1 for First Time in 5 Months

Key Notes

Cardano ADA $0.94 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $34.17 B Vol. 24h: $4.20 B has surged 20% over the past four trading sessions, briefly breaking above the psychological $1 mark for the first time since March 2. The March rally had coincided with US President Trump’s announcement of ADA’s inclusion in a Crypto Strategic Reserve executive order, which had previously acted as a major bullish catalyst.

As of Friday, August 13, ADA is consolidating near $0.93 after an intraday pullback from $0.97. The retreat mirrors Bitcoin’s sharp rejection from $124,000 earlier in the session, triggered by hotter-than-expected US PPI data that sparked instant sell-off sentiment across equities, commodities, and crypto markets.

Despite the uncertain macro landscape, ADA derivatives trading data over the last 30 days shows bulls remain in firm control. Coinglass Liquidation Map data reveals $194 million in ADA long positions deployed against $93 million in shorts, favoring upside expectations.

However, the data also exposes a critical resistance cluster at $0.98, where SHORT traders have concentrated roughly $43 million—nearly half of all active short positions. This concentration explains why ADA’s intraday rebound was capped at $0.97, creating a significant overhead barrier.

Breaking through this level could trigger a wave of short covering, fueling rapid gains toward $1.20. Until then, ADA’s inability to sustain trading above $0.98 suggests the market remains in a standoff between profit-taking bears and bulls targeting a sustained breakout above $1.

Cardano Price Forecast: Can Bulls Breach the Critical Resistance?

Cardano’s price action has been decisively bullish this week, with the latest push above the upper Bollinger Band at $0.92 confirming short-term dominance. However, the RSI currently sits at 69.7, approaching overbought territory while trading near monthly timeframe peaks, signaling potential buyer fatigue.

A decisive close above $0.98 could open the door for a test of $1.20, aided by the absence of significant resistance beyond the current cluster. Conversely, failure to clear this barrier could invite renewed selling pressure, sending ADA back toward $0.92 support. A deeper rejection might target the 20-day SMA near $0.79, especially if Bitcoin’s BTC $117 350 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.34 T Vol. 24h: $47.65 B momentum weakens over the weekend.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.