Cardano Price Prediction: Binance Just Listed ADA’s Secret Weapon – Is This What Sends It $100?

Cardano is once again in headlines after its privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight, secured a listing on Binance for its native token, NIGHT. This is not just any listing, but a front-page feature on Binance Alpha, complete with airdrop perks for eligible users.

Meanwhile, ADA prices are up almost 10% in the past week and the altcoin currently trades at $0.4325, according to CoinMarketCap data.

With nearly every top-tier exchange lining up to support NIGHT from day one, traders turned their attention to what many are calling Cardano’s “hidden catalyst.”

Midnight (NIGHT) Goes Live on Binance

Binance Wallet revealed that Binance Alpha would list NIGHT on December 9. Binance confirmed that supporting NIGHT accelerates the adoption of “rational privacy”, one of Midnight’s central features.

Binance Alpha will be the first platform to feature Midnight (NIGHT) on December 9. Eligible users can claim their airdrop using Binance Alpha Points on the Alpha Events page once trading opens. Further details will be announced soon. Please stay tuned to Binance’s official… pic.twitter.com/CXWKNhHW6D — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) December 8, 2025

Unlike traditional privacy chains, Midnight aims to combine compliance with confidentiality, enabling users to transact privately while remaining regulation-friendly.

Alongside Binance, other exchanges confirmed NIGHT listings, including Bybit, OKX, Bitpanda, MEXC, and Gate.io.

ADA Price Analysis: What’s Next?

As per the chart below, ADA is currently attempting a strong breakout from a multi-month descending channel. ADA is bouncing from a major green demand zone near $0.38–$0.40.

MACD shows early signs of a bullish cross, and a break above the red resistance band at $0.48-$0.50 could open the door to a massive move towards $1.

Moreover, if ADA breaks the channel and flips resistance, the next macro resistance sits near $0.85

However, a bearish path shows ADA potentially dipping back into the $0.38 region if it fails to reclaim $0.45.

ADA to $100?

NIGHT is not just another sidechain token but represents the first global push for Cardano into private smart contracts and confidential Web3 applications.

With Midnight, new utility drives demand back to ADA, required for Midnight’s settlement and cross-chain operations.

Meanwhile, institutional adoption potential increases because Midnight’s “rational privacy” offers compliance-ready confidentiality.

It is important to note that a $100 ADA price would require a market cap above $3 trillion.

This level is only achievable if adoption keeps accelerating and institutions begin to view Cardano as a serious global settlement layer.

If Midnight gains traction worldwide and Cardano continues securing real-world use cases, institutional demand could push ADA toward new highs and potentially toward the $100 mark in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.