Cardano Price Prediction: Hoskinson Blames Institutions for Crash – Did They Crash the Market on Purpose?

He argued that institutions orchestrated the collapse through coordinated pump-and-dump activity.

According to Hoskinson, institutions pushed ADA and Bitcoin to inflated highs before offloading their crypto treasuries at scale.

The cycle allowed them to profit twice, first from the rally and then from the subsequent shorts, while retail participants faced the worst of the fallout.

According to him, these entities removed tens of billions from the ecosystem and created a liquidity vacuum that squeezed market makers and destabilized the broader market.

“The reason why the price is low, it’s because institutions got what they wanted. They pumped & dumped the dats…” “Pumped it up, shorted it down, made both sides of the trade…” -Charles Hoskinson Concerning Cardano ADA & Crypto in general… pic.twitter.com/dRHGYm9xTJ — 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙈𝙖𝙣 𝙓 ™ (@MetaMan) November 24, 2025

A Fragile Recovery

ADA has slowly pushed back above the $0.40 level while Bitcoin rose to reclaim the $90,000 zone.

Hoskinson believes this rebound could be the early foundation for renewed stability, especially once the Clarity Act takes effect next year in the United States.

He expects regulatory clarity to draw new capital, restore confidence, and potentially set the stage for Bitcoin to touch $250,000 by the end of 2026, pushing ADA higher.

ADA Price Analysis: Rising From a Critical Support Zone

The weekly ADA chart shows that ADA now sits between two converging trendlines and has formed a tightening wedge that will determine the next major direction.

A bullish breakout above the descending resistance could trigger a strong continuation toward the major supply zone near the $1 area.

Clearing that level would open a larger expansion phase, with a long-term target at $10.

On the other hand, a rejection from the resistance zone could push ADA back toward deeper bearish targets like $0.20.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.