Key Notes

Cboe's new perpetual-style futures eliminate traditional contract rollovers through daily cash adjustments and 10-year expiration terms.

Trading begins December 15 with 24x5 availability, offering US-regulated access to continuous crypto exposure through Cboe Clear US.

Singapore Exchange follows suit with similar perpetual futures launching November 24, signaling global expansion of crypto derivatives markets.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has announced the official launch date for its new Cboe Bitcoin Continuous Futures (PBT) and Cboe Ether Continuous Futures (PET) on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE), with trading set to begin on Dec. 15.

The PBT and PET offerings were originally announced in an early Sept. press release. According to Cboe, both are US-regulated and will be cleared centrally through the firm’s own Cboe Clear US, a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization.

A Nov. 17 press release indicates the Dec. 15 launch date will mark the beginning of a 24×5 trading cycle open Sunday through Friday between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST (UTC-5).

US-regulated perpetual-style futures

While PBT and PET are similar in function to traditional futures, offering long-term exposure to Bitcoin BTC $92 702 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $1.85 T Vol. 24h: $87.51 B and Ethereum ETH $3 057 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $368.53 B Vol. 24h: $36.77 B respectively, Cboe says it has eliminated the need to roll over futures contracts. This means holders can ride out short positions, such as those that may emerge at the end of a contract cycle, without the need for top-ups during rollover repositions.

Where many futures contracts expire on a six or twelve-month basis, forcing holders to close and reopen positions regularly, the new “perpetual-style” offerings from Cboe operate with daily cash adjustments that eliminate the need for contract rollovers, giving PBT and PET contract holders a hassle-free long-term experience with a 10-year expiration at listing.

The market for cryptocurrency futures has expanded rapidly in the past two years. While Cboe is bringing perpetual-style offerings to US consumers, Singapore Exchange Derivatives (SGX) recently announced it will launch Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual futures on Nov. 24, becoming the first major Asian exchange to offer exchange-cleared crypto perpetual futures.

As Coinspeaker reported on Nov. 17, SGX’s products will be benchmarked to iEdge CoinDesk Crypto Indices and will provide continuous trading without expiry dates.

